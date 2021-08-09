U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.00
    -13.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,007.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,027.75
    -67.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.60
    -14.30 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.91
    -1.37 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.90
    -23.20 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.51 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -1.13 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2000
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,119.64
    -904.25 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.97
    +64.33 (+6.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

China NMPA Approves Phase II Clinical Trial of ASC40 for the Treatment of Patients with Acne

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

--Phase II trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of ASC40 in patients with moderate to severe acne

-- Phase I clinical studies indicated that sebum production was inhibited by ASC40 in a dose-dependent fashion

-- Acne is the eighth most prevalent disease in the world and affects more than 640 million people globally

--The global acne medication market size was US$11.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach US$13.35 billion by 2027

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Aug. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX code: 1672) today announces that China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the Phase II clinical trial application of ASC40 for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe acne.

The Phase II trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial to be conducted in China to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ASC40 for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe acne vulgaris. About 180 patients are planned to be enrolled and randomly assigned to one of four cohorts (placebo, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg) at the ratio of 1:1:1:1.

Acne is the eighth most prevalent disease in the world and affects more than 640 million people globally. The onset of acne often coincides with pubertal hormonal changes, and the condition affects approximately 85% of adolescents and young adults aged 12 to 25 years. However, acne can also persist into or develop during adulthood.

Current first-line treatments for acne include topical creams such as topical retinoids and androgen receptor inhibitor, oral isotretinoin, and antibiotics. A report recently published by Allied Market Research indicated that the global acne medication market size was US$11.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach US$13.35 billion by 2027.

Fatty acid synthase (FASN) is a key enzyme which regulates de novo lipogenesis. Human sebum production requires de novo lipogenesis, which is increased in acne and suppressed by the FASN inhibitor ASC40. Acne is the third indication approved for ASC40 clinical trials in China. The other two indications are non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).

"I am very pleased to participate as an investigator in the Phase II clinical trial of ASC40 for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe acne vulgaris," said Professor Ai'e Xu, Director of Hangzhou Institute of Dermatology. "Based on data from previous preclinical and clinical studies, I look forward to positive results from the Phase II clinical trial of ASC40, a first-in-class drug with a novel mechanism of action."

"The Phase II clinical study for moderate to severe acne is the second clinical trial with ASC40 approved by China NMPA within one month." said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis. "This is the third indication for ASC40 following NASH and recurrent GBM, indicating that lipid metabolism plays an important role in multiple disease areas."

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK). Ascletis is committed to developing and commercializing innovative drugs in the areas of NASH, cancer lipid metabolism and oral checkpoint inhibitors, and viral diseases, to address unmet medical needs both in China and globally. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis has developed into a fully integrated platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Ascletis has three marketed products and a robust R&D pipeline of drug candidates.

(1) NASH: Gannex, a wholly-owned company of Ascletis, is dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of new drugs in the field of NASH. Gannex has three clinical stage drug candidates against three different targets – FASN, THR-beta and FXR, and three pre-clinical stage combination therapies. (2) Cancer lipid metabolism and oral checkpoint inhibitors: a pipeline of oral inhibitors targeting FASN, which plays a key role in cancer lipid metabolism, and a pipeline of oral PD-L1 small molecule next generation checkpoint inhibitors. (3) Viral diseases: (i) Hepatitis B: focus on breakthrough therapies for CHB clinical cure with a subcutaneously-injected PD-L1 antibody – ASC22 –and Pegasys® as cornerstone drugs. (ii) Hepatitis C: successfully launched an all-oral regimen of combining ASCLEVIR® and GANOVO® (RDV/DNV regimen). (iii) HIV/AIDS: ASC22, an immune therapy to restore HIV-specific immune responses and eventually lead to a functional cure of HIV-infected patients. For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-nmpa-approves-phase-ii-clinical-trial-of-asc40-for-the-treatment-of-patients-with-acne-301350772.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why This Gold Stock Rallied 10% in July When Others Fell

    Despite several analyst downgrades, interest in Franco-Nevada shares picked up ahead of its earnings release.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Worrying Warning

    The COVID-19 going around now is not the one you know from last year. It is more transmissible. It leads to more severe disease. And it can even impact those who are vaccinated. So how is anyone meant to stay safe from this Delta variant—and how can you? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Journal podcast with Ryan Knutson to explain why we should be concerned, and what you ca

  • Do's and Don'ts for people looking to dodge delta COVID-19 variant

    Tufts Dr. Shira Doron says if you're fully vaccinated, you're well protected from severe sickness, but the highly contagious delta variant makes vigilance more important.

  • Dr. Fauci Says There Will Be "A Flood" of Vaccine Mandates After This

    Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a chief advisor to President Joe Biden, recently said that he believes Americans will see a "flood" of additional vaccine mandates after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers its full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines. Speaking to the editorial board of USA Today last week, Fauci predicted that the expected FDA approval would give institutions and governments more leeway to implement suc

  • They Don't Want the Shot. They Don't Want Colleagues to Know.

    Vincent Taranto has felt like less of a pariah at work in the last few days. For more than two months, Taranto, 31, was among the only employees required to wear a mask at his job because he was unvaccinated. Though he was wary of the vaccine and skeptical that he was at risk of getting seriously sick, he was concerned that his decision to avoid the shot had left him exposed to judgment from colleagues. “I don’t want to look like the crazy anti-vaxxer to my co-workers,” he said. Sign up for The

  • Unvaccinated Dad In ICU Begs Others To Get Vaccinated…And They Do

    This man’s desperate plea is yet another reminder of how important it is to get vaccinated as soon as you can against COVID-19 Despite continued efforts to educate people about the literal life-saving effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, there are still many eligible people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Some populations are not as fortunate []

  • Taxi company in Missouri refuses to give rides to customers who wear masks or are vaccinated

    Vaccinated customers have been turned away by the Yo Transportation taxi company in St Louis

  • Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval

    When the delta variant started spreading, Gina Welch decided not to take any chances: She got a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling them it was her first shot. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. Welch, a graduate student from Maine who is studying chemical engineering, said she has kept tabs on scientific studies about COVID-19 and follows several virologists and epidemiologists on social media who have advocated for boosters.

  • If Your Nails Look Like This, Get Your Heart Checked Immediately

    There are few medical conditions considered more catastrophic than a heart attack—and nearly none garner as much attention. Yet doctors say that there's another, more subtle type of heart condition that could be putting you at serious risk: congestive heart failure. Unfortunately, this condition can become deadly over the course of a few short years, with half of patients dying within five years of diagnosis, and only 30 percent living with the condition for longer than a decade.According to the

  • NC pastor: We’ve become what we tolerated with COVID

    We decided long before COVID that some people’s lives, and the lives of their children, were OK to risk.

  • Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

    The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant rising rapidly around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place. It is striking unvaccinated populations in many countries and has proven capable of infecting a higher proportion of vaccinated people than its predecessors.

  • Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd

    Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel. Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over age 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit, said on Sunday it had administered a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people.

  • Fauci hopeful COVID-19 vaccine will get FDA’s full approval within weeks

    The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

  • For Seniors Especially, COVID Can Be Stealthy

    One day in March 2020, Rosemary Bily suddenly grew so tired she could barely get out of bed. “She slept a lot,” said her son-in-law Rich Lamanno. “She was wiped out for most of a month.” Bily, now 86, also developed nausea and diarrhea, along with a slight cough, and subsisted mostly on Tylenol and Gatorade. A few days later her husband, Eugene Bily, 90, started coughing and became lethargic as well. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Had it not been for a family gatherin

  • Sure Signs You May Be Getting Parkinson's, According to Doctors

    Last year, actor Michael J. Fox opened up about his over 22-year-long battle with Parkinson's Disease. First diagnosed in 1998, the 59-year-old has been incredibly honest about his health struggles, which recently took a turn for the worst when a noncancerous tumor started growing on his spine two years ago, causing him to fall and break his arm. "That was definitely my darkest moment," Fox told People magazine in a recent interview. "I just snapped. I was leaning against the wall in my kitchen,

  • Fauci Sounds Covid Alarm: Our ‘Kids Are Getting Sick’

    “Something bad is going on. We've got to realize that,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said

  • Masks, comfortable clothes likely to linger after pandemic, Post-Schar School polling finds

    Two-thirds of Americans say that once the coronavirus pandemic ends, they plan to put on masks when sick and wear comfortable clothes more often than before, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll that points to enduring cultural shifts the public health crisis may bring about. The nationwide survey finds that more than 4 in 10 adults intend to wear masks in crowded places after the pandemic. That includes more than half of women, compared with 1 in 3 men.Subscribe to The Post Most new

  • One Surprising Effect of Eating Yogurt, New Study Suggests

    If you're hoping to celebrate your birthday for decades to come, try listening to your gut. According to a research team led by investigators from the Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, centenarians—those who reach the age of 100—appear to have a special type of gut bacteria that may contribute to longevity.The study authors analyzed the gut microbiome in 160 adults with an average age of 107. After comparing the gut flora of the members in this group to the gut flora of other particip

  • If Your Teeth Feel Like This, It Could Be a Sign of Cancer, Says the CDC

    The average American may be familiar with lung, breast, and skin cancer, but fewer people are aware of their risk of head and neck cancers. These lesser known types of cancer can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, or salivary glands, as well as the nasal cavity or sinuses. While somewhat uncommon, they tend to carry a bleak prognosis, in part because they're rarely discussed—and frequently discovered when they're too advanced to treat.The five-year survival rate following a diagnosis of sinus