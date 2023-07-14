China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

China Nonferrous Gold Limited's (LON:CNG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Metals and Mining industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.3x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How China Nonferrous Gold Has Been Performing

For instance, China Nonferrous Gold's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, China Nonferrous Gold would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 4.8%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 39% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to decline by 6.3% over the next year, which puts the company's recent medium-term positive growth rates in a good light for now.

With this information, we find it very odd that China Nonferrous Gold is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What Does China Nonferrous Gold's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Looking at the figures, it's surprising to see China Nonferrous Gold currently trades on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year revenue growth is beating forecasts for a struggling industry. One assumption would be that there are some underlying risks to revenue that are keeping the P/S from rising to match the its strong performance. Amidst challenging industry conditions, perhaps a key concern is whether the company can sustain its superior revenue growth trajectory. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because this relative performance should normally provide a boost to the share price.

