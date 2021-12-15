U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,638.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,572.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,926.00
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,162.60
    +5.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.08
    -0.65 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.40
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3233
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,105.48
    +1,136.64 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,211.73
    +27.61 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,474.42
    +41.78 (+0.15%)
     

China Nov new home prices suffer biggest decline in 6 years

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's new home prices suffered the worst month-on-month slump since February 2015 in November, as tighter policies and a liquidity crunch in the property sector hurt demand, official data showed on Wednesday.

New home prices fell 0.3% month-on-month after easing 0.2% in October, according to Reuters' calculations of data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). They rose 3.4% in November from a year earlier.

The property sector, a key driver of growth in the world's second-largest economy, has slowed sharply in recent months, with sentiment shaken by tight regulations and a liquidity crisis that has engulfed some of the country's largest and most indebted developers.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

