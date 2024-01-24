China Officials Step Up Rhetoric to Lift Market Confidence

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities boosted messages of policy support in a bid to stabilize market confidence, underscoring the heightened concern to stem the rout in stocks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The nation’s state-owned enterprise watchdog on Wednesday promised to improve the quality of listed SOEs and to include the management of market capitalization in the performance reviews of SOE executives. The China Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting a day earlier and vowed to “make every effort” to maintain the stable operation of capital markets and to calm investor nerves.

Li Yunze, the minister of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration, said Wednesday that China’s economy can weather the challenges and its policy stance to welcome foreign capital to make onshore investments remains intact.

The flurry of pledges from the government agencies came after Premier Li Qiang’s call for more measures to stabilize the market, highlighting the urgency in Beijing to stem a deepening rout. The world’s second largest stock market has shed $4.4 trillion value since a peak in 2021, prompting mutual fund closures and ensnaring even the most experienced fund managers both onshore and offshore.

Policy measures that run counter to expectations of the capital market should be avoided, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday, citing the remarks of a CSRC official at a separate meeting. The CSRC also pledged to crack down on stock price manipulation and unusual trading activities.

Apart from the public pledges, authorities had sought to limit declines in stocks by giving financial institutions so-called window guidance, a typical way of indirect government intervention.

Story continues

Some hedge funds were told to restrict short selling in China’s stock index futures market, Reuters reported. At least two state-owned insurance firms were told Monday to refrain from selling more onshore shares than they purchased, Bloomerg reported. Last week, the nation’s largest brokerage suspended short selling for some clients.

Beijing is now considering a package of measures, Bloomberg News has reported. That led to a rally in Chinese stocks Tuesday and gains extended as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The benchmark CSI 300 Index hit a five-year low on Monday as investors wrestle with the real estate crisis and fears of a deflationary spiral.

While many investors remain skeptical whether China’s latest efforts will be enough to end the rout, some had started to see value. Bridgewater Associates told investors earlier this month it was “moderately bullish” on Chinese stocks as the prolonged rout made valuations attractive, people with knowledge of the matter said, before China’s latest market drop.

(Adds chart and details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.