China’s Oil Buyers to Weather Tighter US Sanctions on Iran

Bloomberg News
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- China’s private oil refiners could seek to buy more cargoes whose origin has been obscured as they prepare for fresh US sanctions on Iranian exports, ensuring crude continues to flow to the world’s top importer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US House of Representatives passed tougher measures against Iran over the weekend in response to an attack on Israel, promising to broaden the scope of restrictions with a series of measures targeting the country’s exports that could become law as soon as this week. The Senate voted in favor on Tuesday night of sending the legislative package for President Joe Biden’s sign-off.

READ: Senate Sends Aid Package With Iran Oil Sanctions to Biden

China has long been wary of being caught up in the US sanctions net and the latest steps extend to foreign ports, vessels, and refineries that knowingly engage in the Iranian oil trade. Still, Iran’s exports to China are not expected to fall away.

So-called teapot refiners — private outfits clustered in Shandong province and the leading beneficiaries of US sanctions on Iranian exports — are already bracing for the increased scrutiny. According to refinery executives and traders supplying them, that will likely include buying oil that has been manipulated en route, usually via ship-to-ship transfers around Malaysia and Singapore, or near Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman.

Some may temporarily back away as a precaution, but pressure on profits is already high with margins barely at breakeven levels, traders say. Buyers may instead seek better terms as the hurdles accumulate for Iranian exporters, even sidestepping middlemen in order to lower prices.

Teapot refiners have become all but reliant on less expensive crude from sanctioned regimes in recent years, emerging in particular as the most important buyers of Iranian oil. That’s been possible thanks to sidestepping measures including the use of yuan transactions, a domestic clearing and settlement system — known as CIPS — and local financial institutions isolated from large commercial players, such as Bank of Kunlun.

Read also: Why the US Can’t Stop Iran’s Lucrative Oil Trade With China

Still, US officials can trace at least some physical shipments of Iranian oil with the help of ship-tracking and satellite data, and identify the entities aiding in these flows. The bigger question is whether Washington is willing to enforce the sanctions and live with the consequences, including higher gasoline and diesel prices in an election year.

Added Risk

The additional measures certainly add a “new element of risk” at a time when crude is pricier and gasoline prices are up almost 30% year to date, oil analysis firm Rapidan Energy Group wrote. Others, including consultant Energy Aspects Ltd., question whether Washington will actually move ahead and tighten its grip, risking fuel inflation and disgruntled voters.

According to official Chinese customs data, no Iranian oil has been imported by China since mid-2022.

In reality, China has taken an average of 1.2 million barrels a day of crude from Iran since the beginning of 2023, according to data compiled by Kpler. Much of these flows are passed off as cargoes of other origins, such as Malaysia, where these shipments are typically transferred from one tanker to another, allowing vessels to shuttle back to Iran for more crude.

Any new restrictions, if introduced, would affect exports amounting to between 200,000 and 500,000 barrels a day, Amrita Sen, co-founder and director of research at Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg Television earlier this week. Iranian crude and condensate exports stood at 1.5 million barrels a day in March, based on Bloomberg ship-tracking data.

No major supply disruption is expected from the US bill, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note, adding that “Iran is already facing the toughest sanctions in its history, and the effect of the broader sanctions will mostly depend on their execution.”

(Updates with senate vote in 2nd paragraph, Goldman comment in last)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US Senate passes bill to force TikTok divestment or face ban

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted late Tuesday by a wide margin to send legislation to President Joe Biden that would require Chinese owner ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations within about nine months or face a ban. The measure, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday, has been driven by concerns that China could access Americans' data or surveil them with the app. Biden said he would sign it into law on Wednesday.

  • Asian shares rise on tech boost; yen on intervention watch

    The yen was rooted near 34-year lows, keeping traders wary of possible intervention from Tokyo. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.55%, having climbed 1% on Tuesday, as stocks rebounded from last week's steep selloff. Japan's Nikkei surged 2%.

  • Visa Profit Surges 17% as Consumer Card Spending Climbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street predictions as US credit-card spending climbed.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackAdjusted net income for the fiscal second quarte

  • Asian Stocks Gain, Aussie Dollar Rises on CPI Beat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia rose, following a US tech rally and fresh economic data that rekindled hopes for US interest rate cuts.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackThe MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained th

  • Microsoft-Backed Rubrik’s IPO Is 20 Times Oversubscribed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rubrik Inc., a cloud and data security startup backed by Microsoft Corp., has drawn about 20 times as many orders for its planned initial public offering as there are available shares, people familiar with the situation said.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of

  • Oil rises as dollar slips, focus shifts to economic data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar index fell to its lowest level in more than a week and investors shifted their focus away from tensions in the Middle East to the state of global economies. The U.S. dollar index weakened after S&P Global data showed U.S. business activity cooled in April to a four-month low on weaker demand. "The market has been under pressure from little to no growth out of the euro zone, so anything showing improvement should be supportive," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

  • Exclusive-Venezuela to accelerate cryptocurrency shift as oil sanctions return

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA plans to increase digital currency usage in its crude and fuel exports as the U.S. reimposes oil sanctions on the country, three people familiar with the plan said. The U.S. Treasury Department last week gave PDVSA's customers and providers until May 31 to wind down transactions under a general license it did not renew due to a lack of electoral reforms. The move will make it more difficult for the country to increase oil output and exports as companies will have to wait for individual U.S. authorizations to do business with Venezuela.

  • Cathie Wood’s Popular ARK Funds Are Sinking Fast

    Investors have pulled a net $2.2 billion from ARK’s active funds this year, topping outflows from all of 2023.

  • Why Dalio's Risk-Parity Trade No Longer Looks Attractive

    Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates wooed investors with so-called risk-parity funds that emphasized diversification after the Great Financial Crisis, but that approach has underperformed for years, according to Bloomberg's Justina Lee. Yet some of the forces that once helped equities, such as globalization, are now unraveling, Lee tells Sonali Basak on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Why Calix Stock Plummeted by 5% on Tuesday

    Investors didn't like the guidance the company proffered in its latest earnings report.