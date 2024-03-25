China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 22, 2024

Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for 51Talk Online Education Group's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. David Chung, Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, David.

David Chung: Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call of 51Talk. The company's results were issued via Newswire services earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for the company's distribution list by visiting ir.51talk.com. Mr. Jack Huang, our CEO; and Ms. Cindy Tang, our CFO, will begin with some prepared remarks. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session. Before we continue, please note that the discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

As such, the company's results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's Form 20-F and other public filings as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under the applicable law. Please also note that earnings press release and this conference call include discussion of unaudited GAAP financial information as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. 51Talk's press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures. I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, Jack Huang.

Jiajia Huang: Thank you, David. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call. While financial year 2023 represents the sophomore year of our global expansion, it is the first full year where we entirely dedicate ourselves to bring our global business on a solid footing to penetrate into the selected markets. Financially, financial year 2023 is the first year of full quarters of 100% revenues derived from international markets. Financial year 2023 marks a landmark year for us since we have proven that our business model can be successfully applied in different geographies across different continents. By now, we are fully equipped to execute our vision of empowering each child to be able to speak to the world one student at a time.

