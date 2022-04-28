U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.32
    +29.36 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,426.92
    +124.99 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,554.68
    +65.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.42
    -11.61 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.78
    +1.76 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.70
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    -0.46 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8730
    +0.0550 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2439
    -0.0103 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8940
    +2.4500 (+1.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,396.53
    +314.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.96
    +0.12 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

China Has Outsized Impact on Global Demand for Off-Road Equipment

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest consumer of off-road equipment by far, China will continue to have an outsize impact on the global market for off-road equipment, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis. The country is forecast to represent 26% of global absolute gains in 2022. However, opportunities will differ between the major markets:

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

  • Mining and agriculture will see solid growth as these markets continue to recover from the pandemic-related declines in 2020.

  • Construction will advance more slowly from a high base, as the market for this equipment posted significant gains in 2020, when a combination of strong government spending and China's ability to mitigate negative economic effects from the pandemic's initial phase spurred investment in new and replacement construction equipment.

As a result of these trends, the global construction machinery market is expected to decelerate in 2022, while the mining machinery and agricultural equipment markets will continue to grow at a rate similar to 2021.

Global Off-Road Equipment Demand to Grow Nearly 6% in 2022

The Freedonia Group forecasts global demand for off-road equipment to rise 5.5% between 2021 and 2022 to $481 billion, slightly above 2019 levels. Overall growth will be bolstered by investment in new and replacement machinery featuring state-of-the-art technologies, many of which are designed to improve efficiency and productivity. These include:

  • autonomous and semi-autonomous equipment, such as robots

  • fuel efficient and low- or zero-emission equipment

  • units with advanced ergonomics that provide improved operator comfort and safety

  • drones, global positioning, predictive maintenance, and other solutions made possible by developments in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Want to Learn More?
Global Off-Road Equipment 2022 provides global off-road equipment demand for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2026 at the manufacturers' level in current US dollars (i.e., not adjusted to account for inflation). Demand is segmented by equipment type and world region. Data include the value of replacement parts and attachments sold separately. Values do not take into account retail markups. Also excluded are the values of software and services.

Off-road equipment demand is segmented by the following machinery types:

  • construction

  • agricultural

  • mining

  • forestry

The study also provides estimates of demand for smart machinery by equipment type. While demand for drones is presented in the study, it is not included in the equipment demand totals. Also, drones used by government agencies or environmental groups to monitor forested land are excluded from the study.

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-has-outsized-impact-on-global-demand-for-off-road-equipment-301535611.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Twitter posts revenue miss, earnings beat amid Musk buyout deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter as well as the outlook for the social media platform amid the Elon Musk deal.

  • Ford beats earnings estimates amid auto inflation, EV push

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Ford.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks you should sell according to Motley Fool. If you want to see some more stocks that were sold by the hedge fund, check out 5 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool. Motley Fool Asset Management is a private investment adviser that manages a $1.5 billion portfolio […]

  • Why Teladoc Health's Latest Earnings Call Was So Disappointing

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell hard after U.S. stock markets closed on Wednesday in response to a dismal first-quarter earnings call. Using smartphones to connect patients with doctors is a minor challenge that at least a dozen of Teladoc's competitors can handle. With this fear of commoditization in mind, Teladoc Health boldly acquired a chronic-care management business called Livongo Health for $18.5 billion in 2020.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    Amidst rising inflation, telecom giants AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are appealing investments. AT&T and Verizon both stand to gain from this burgeoning need for connectivity. AT&T is at an inflection point in its storied history.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    The stock market is more dynamic than you probably realize. History has consistently shown that, due to innovation and execution, today's largest publicly traded companies are unlikely to retain their pedestal position for a significant length of time. As an example, just one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in 1999 is still in the top 10 (Microsoft).

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Both Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) are expanding rapidly while maintaining their competitive edge, and each company's valuation has fallen to a bargain price. Coinbase is one of the leading crypto trading platforms, with more than 89 million users and $278 billion in assets on the platform. Because of this leadership, the company was able to capitalize on the explosion of trading in cryptocurrency.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Merck stock pops on earnings beat, COVID treatment sales

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Merck.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Investors have moved to higher ground, deserting growth stocks in exchange for large, stable companies. Maker of genetic testing kits for a multitude of rare diseases across multiple medical specialties -- from ophthalmology to nephrology, and most organ systems in between -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) has been hit hard lately. Invitae has ridden the personalized medicine wave and is firing on all cylinders.