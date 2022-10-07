U.S. markets open in 3 hours

China Overseas LiDAR Industry Research Report 2022: Chip-based LiDAR Development is Vital for Mass Production and Cost Reduction

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Overseas LiDAR Industry Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

LiDAR Research: Perception Algorithms Become the Layout Focus of Foreign Vendors

Amid a variety of technology routes in parallel, rotating mirror and flash solutions are adopted most widely during OEM mass production.

LiDAR technology routes include mechanical, MEMS, rotating mirror/prism, OPA, flash, etc. On the whole, LiDAR evolves from mechanical type to solid-state type, with multiple technology routes existing in parallel (for example, Velodyne has developed mechanical and solid-state solutions simultaneously since Velarray debuted at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show). Flash is the most popular solution in the layout of foreign vendors, followed by FMCW and MEMS.

As per OEM mass production, rotating mirror and flash solutions are adopted most widely. Valeo is a typical vendor leveraging the rotating mirror solution, and it produces LiDAR at the Wemding factory in Bavaria, Germany. As of 2021, its Scala LiDAR shipments had exceeded 160,000 units, with a single unit costing less than $1,000. Ibeo is known for its flash LiDAR.

The ibeoNEXT LiDAR system produced by ZF features the detection range of more than 250 meters, the horizontal angular resolution of 0.04, and the vertical angular resolution of 0.07. It can recognize guardrails, road signs, cars, bicycles and pedestrians, along with their respective positions and movement directions. It has been installed on Great Wall WEY Mocha.

The quality of perception algorithm determines perception accuracy and distance. Therefore, LiDAR vendors not only upgrade their own hardware, but also develop perception software, so as to form the closed loop of perception fusion and system-level supply. Foreign LiDAR vendors mainly leverage self-research, acquisition and cooperation with software companies to deploy perception algorithms.

LeddarTech mainly makes its layout through acquisitions. LeddarTech acquired sensor fusion and perception software companies VayaVision and Phantom Intelligence in 2020. LeddarTech's open platform based on its full-waveform digital signal processing technology combined with VayaVision's raw data sensor fusion and perception software stack will deliver the most accurate environmental model, enabling the volume deployment of ADAS and AD applications. In September 2020, the acquisition of Phantom Intelligence provided LeddarTech access to specific LiDAR designs, software, and associated customer and partner projects.

Innoviz mainly develops its own perception algorithm. In April 2021, Innoviz launched embedded automotive perception platform `Innoviz APP`. Innoviz APP can accurately detect and classify objects in any 3D driving scenario up to 250 meters away, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, pedestrians, and more.

It also executes perception algorithms in real time, detecting and classifying pixels as collision relevant or non-collision relevant. At the same time, it can also be integrated on chips as an embedded software IP. Innoviz's software leverages the massive data from LiDAR and proprietary AI algorithms to provide excellent scenario awareness as well as an automatically upgradable ASIL B(D) solution.

Luminar makes its layout through cooperation, investment and independent R&D. In March 2021, Luminar cooperated with Volvo's self-driving software subsidiary Zenseact to create a "holistic autonomous vehicle stack" made for production vehicles. The stack is called Sentinel, which will integrate Zenseact's OnePilot autonomous driving software solution alongside Luminar's Iris LiDAR, perception software, and other components as a foundation.

The system is designed to handle highway autonomy and a number of safety measures to proactively avoid collisions with evasive maneuvers, reducing accident rates by up to seven times. Luminar completed development of the alpha version of Sentinel in 2021 and plans to accomplish the beta version in 2022. In addition, Luminar will serve SAIC's production vehicles with complete LiDAR hardware and components of Luminar's Sentinel.

Chip-based LiDAR development is vital for mass production and cost reduction

Inside LiDAR, there are hundreds of discrete devices with high costs in materials and optical assembly, which pose a major obstacle to mass production. Chip-based LiDAR can integrate hundreds of discrete devices into one chip, effectively reducing the product size and costs while facilitating mass production.

For example, all of Ouster's digital LiDAR sensors share the same core architecture. The architecture consists of two chips and a patented micro-optical system, replacing hundreds of discrete components inside traditional analog LiDAR, improving reliability and reducing price (the ES2 debuts with an expected price of $600 for series production -- and Ouster's digital LiDAR technology provides a clear roadmap that will allow future models to break the $100 price barrier).

As shown above, in Ouster's LiDAR core architecture, a vertical cavity surface emitting laser ("VCSEL") array integrates all lasers on a single chip. The custom SoC integrates single photon avalanche diode ("SPAD") detectors and a proprietary digital signal processing system to handle all commands and control logic of LiDAR. The patented micro-optical system guides light through LiDAR to improve the detector efficiency exponentially.

Aeva is also working on a chip-based layout. In February 2022, Aeva unveiled AeriesT II, a 4D LiDART sensor leveraging Aeva's unique Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology and the world's first LiDAR-on-chip module design which places all key components including transmitters, receivers and optics onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. The compact design is 75% smaller than the previous generation. Mass production is expected in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1 LiDAR Market and Trends
1.1 LiDAR Industry Chain
1.2 Technology Trends of Foreign Vendors
1.2.1 Core LiDAR Technology
1.2.2 Technical Solution Layout of Foreign Vendors
1.2.3 Progress of Foreign Vendors in Rotating Mirror Technology
1.2.4 Progress of Foreign Vendors in MEMS Technology
1.2.5 Progress of Foreign Vendors in Flash Technology
1.2.6 Progress of Foreign Vendors in FMCW Technology
1.3 Companies and Products
1.3.1 Market
1.3.2 Financing
1.3.3 Installation of LiDAR Products of Foreign Vendors
1.3.4 Comparison between Mechanical LiDAR Products of Foreign Vendors
1.3.5 Comparison between Semi-solid-state LiDAR Products of Foreign Vendors
1.3.6 Comparison between Solid-state LiDAR Products of Foreign Vendors
1.3.7 Comparison between FMCW LiDAR Products of Foreign Vendors
1.4 Development Trends

2. Overseas Foreign Enterprises Related to Automotive LiDAR Industry Chain
2.1 Lumentum
2.2 Sony
2.3 AMS Osram
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Core Infrared Technology: EEL and VSCEL
2.3.3 Main VCSELs and EELs
2.3.4 PowerBoost Multi-junction VCSEL
2.3.5 Dynamics in Cooperation

3 Foreign Automotive LiDAR Suppliers
3.1 Summary and Analysis of Overseas LiDAR Suppliers
3.2 Velodyne
3.3 Luminar
3.4 Innoviz
3.5 Aeva
3.6 Ouster
3.7 Ibeo
3.8 Valeo
3.9 LeddarTech
3.10 AEye
3.11 Quanergy
3.11 QORTEX 3D Perception Software
3.12 Cepton
3.13 Blickfeld
3.14 Insight LiDAR
3.15 Sense Photonics
3.16 Waymo
3.17 Mobileye
3.18 Aurora
3.19 Bosch
3.20 Continental
3.21 Aptiv
3.22 Veoneer
3.23 Xenomatix
3.24 Opsys
3.25 Infoworks
3.26 Baraja
3.27 SiLC Technologies
3.28 Others
3.28.1 Cruise
3.28.2 ZF

4 Overseas Models Equipped with LiDAR
4.1 Honda Legend EX
4.2 BMW 7 Series
4.3 Mercedes-Benz EQS
4.4 Toyota Mirai
4.5 Volkswagen ID.BUZZ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77a7tt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


