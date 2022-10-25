U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.43
    +53.09 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,789.02
    +289.40 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,168.71
    +216.09 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.27
    +43.87 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.28
    +0.70 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.70
    +6.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    +0.0097 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0940
    -0.1400 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1483
    +0.0201 (+1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8660
    -1.1540 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,199.68
    +871.19 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.10
    +24.70 (+5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

China Passenger Car Brake-by-Wire and AEB Market Report 2022: In the 5 Months of 2022, the Penetration Rate of AUTOHOLD in China's Passenger Car Market Hit 75.6%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Passenger Car Brake-by-Wire and AEB Market Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Brake-by-wire research: with an astonishing growth in installation rate, One-Box has commanded much more of the market.

In new energy vehicles, especially intelligent vehicles, the bake-by-wire technology plays an irreplaceable, important role in regardless of intelligent driving systems or various control systems.

Brake-by-wire system that replaces vacuum booster with electronic booster is a solution to the lack of stable vacuum sources in new energy vehicles, and is capable of recovering energy, a crucial function to increase the cruising range of new energy vehicles. As autonomous driving technologies gain ever greater popularity, brake-by-wire becomes more superior in quick response and precise execution, and is serving as a key factor to facilitate electrified and intelligent upgrades of vehicles.

In current stage, brake-by-wire is still in its infancy, still with a low overall penetration. Yet the installation rate of brake-by-wire in new energy vehicles is relatively high. According to our statistics, the installation rate of brake-by-wire in passenger cars in China reached 8.6% in 2021 compared with 2.6% in 2019. The soaring EV sales in China drove the installation rate of brake-by-wire to 13.7% in the first five months of 2022.

As well as brake-by-wire, AEB and AUTOHOLD, the other two functions related to Braking System, also boasted surging installation rates. In the first five months of 2022, the penetration rate of AEB in China's passenger car market reached up to 44.3%.

In the first five months of 2022, the penetration rate of AUTOHOLD in China's passenger car market hit 75.6%.Bosch takes a lion's share, and Chinese suppliers are expanding their shares.

Our statistics shows that Bosch swept 91.5% of China's passenger car brake-by-wire market in 2021, a figure edging down to 89.4% in the first five months of 2022. The market shares of Tongyu Automotive, ZF, Mando and NASN Automotive Electronics all rose.

Two-Box still prevails in the brake-by-wire market, and One-Box gathers pace.
The Two-Box solution with independent electronic booster and ESP/ABS features lower integration and higher price. In the One-Box solution, the integration of electronic booster and ESP/ABS leads to high complexity and potential safety hazards, so an RBU (Redundant Brake Unit) needs to be added to meet the redundancy requirements.

Our data indicate that Two-Box is still a mainstay in the brake-by-wire market, but its market share fell from 76.6% in 2021 to 62.8% in the first five months of 2022, while the share of One-Box jumped from 20.5% to 34.6%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Automotive Brake Industry
1.1 Overview of Automotive Brake Industry
1.2 Automotive Brake-by-wire System
1.3 Installation of Passenger Car AUTOHOLD
1.4 Installation of Passenger Car AEB
1.5 Installation of Passenger Car Brake-by-wire System

2 Foreign Passenger Car Braking System Suppliers
2.1 Continental
2.2 Robert Bosch
2.3 ZF
2.4 Hitachi Astemo
2.5 Brembo
2.6 ADVICS
2.7 Mando

3 Chinese Passenger Car Braking System Suppliers
3.1 GLOBAL Technology
3.2 Trinova Technology
3.3 Tongyu Technology
3.4 NASN Automotive Electronics
3.5 KUNTYE Vehicle System
3.6 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic
3.7 Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology
3.8 Bethel Automotive Safety Systems
3.9 Wanxiang Qianchao
3.10 Tuopu Group
3.11 Nanjing JWD Automotive Technology
3.12 Shanghai Huizhong Automobile Manufacturing

4 Automotive Braking System Layout of Passenger Car OEMs
4.1 Geely
4.2 BYD
4.3 Great Wall Motor
4.4 Changan Automobile
4.5 SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle
4.6 Chery
4.7 FAW Hongqi
4.8 Voyah
4.9 NIO
4.10 Xpeng Motors
4.11 Li Auto
4.12 Leapmotor
4.13 HiPhi
4.14 Tesla

5. Passenger Car Braking Industry Development Trend
5.1 Automotive "Electrification, Intelligence, Lightweight, and Connectivity" Promote the Development of Brake-by-wire
5.2 Brake-by-wire System (EHB) Layout of Mainstream Passenger Car OEMs in China
5.3 Automotive Brake-by-wire System: Development Trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bc1nyi

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-passenger-car-brake-by-wire-and-aeb-market-report-2022-in-the-5-months-of-2022--the-penetration-rate-of-autohold-in-chinas-passenger-car-market-hit-75-6-301658546.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • Big Tech earnings: What to expect from Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley previews Big Tech earnings, noting that digital advertising and cloud revenues are in focus.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Tesla stock: Morgan Stanley analyst sees more headwinds for the EV maker

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley cutting Tesla’s price target to $330.

  • EV sales are getting hotter, and these are the cars catching up to Tesla

    Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.

  • Why Marqeta, SoFi, and Affirm Were Rising Today

    Fintech stocks took off as interest rates moderated, and Marqeta announced an exciting new product launch.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Rallied Early Tuesday

    This helped many stocks pull higher, following the updraft of the broader market indexes as they gained ground. Many technology stocks have been punished since reaching highs late last year and investors are increasingly convinced that while market volatility may remain prevalent for some time, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, suggesting the worst of the bear market may be in the rearview mirror. As a result, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 3.6%, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 4.8%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.3% as of 12:58 p.m. ET.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Falling Today

    On Tuesday morning, Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) reported third-quarter results that came in well below expectations due to higher input costs and maintenance expenses. Prices for raw materials and commodities have spiked, and there are serious questions about future demand and the macroeconomic outlook. In the recently ended quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs earned $0.29 per share in the quarter on revenue of $5.65 billion, well short of the $0.55 per share in earnings on revenue of $5.81 billion that analysts had been expecting.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • General Electric misses on earnings as renewable energy orders crashed in Q3

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for GE as the company is looking to split into three unit.

  • Weber stock soars after its biggest shareholder makes buyout offer

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Weber after its largest shareholder makes an offer to acquire the grill maker.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Three takeaways from Raytheon's Q3 earnings call

    The defense contractor Raytheon, which recently completed its move to Virginia but still has significant presence in Mass., held its 3rd quarter earnings call Tuesday. Here's what the company's saying about the war in Ukraine, commercial aviation and the impact of the move on the Bay State.

  • What's in Store for QuantumScape (QS) This Earnings Season?

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QuantumScape's (QS) Q3 loss is pegged at 23 cents a share, implying an improvement from a loss of 29 cents incurred in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 2 Largest Stocks by 2030

    Apple is currently the world's largest company, with a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the technology giant cede its position to other fast-growing companies that are operating in disruptive areas by the end of the decade. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, are two companies that have the potential to become the two largest companies in the world by 2030. Let's take a closer look at the reasons why Tesla and TSMC have the potential to become the largest stocks by 2030.

  • Why AMC and Its Preferred Stock Are Up Today

    Because there was no news to account for the sudden move higher, chalk it up to the occasional acorns that AMC's squirrels -- or "apes," as they like to refer to themselves -- found today. The theater chain's stock often moves higher on no news, only to quickly give it all back.