China Passenger Car Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Research Report 2022: Future Dynamic Privacy Display is Expected to be Applied to the Co-pilot Screen to Help Driving Safety

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Passenger Car Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



51.5% year-on-year growth in center console multi and dual display installation from January to July 2022.

The report compares and summarizes the current domestic cockpit multi and dual display solutions in terms of R&D layout, product implementation, etc.

With the cockpit domain control, software technology maturity and Qualcomm 8155 and other large computing chip is widely used, auto companies and suppliers are no longer stuck in the conventional cockpit display layout, and continue to push the new, landing multi/dual and even integrated display solution, application cases of one-chip, multi-display and single-system also began to increase, supporting the intelligent upgrade of the cockpit.



Further growth in sales of vehicle models with multi and dual display in 2022



The publisher monitors that the number of auto brands landing multi and dual display solutions in 2022 has further expanded. 21 brands are equipped with multi and dual display solutions, 43 brands are equipped with dual display solutions and 6 brands are equipped with integrated-display solutions in China passenger car market (excluding imported models) on sale from January to July 2022.



With more vehicle models joining the multi and dual display camp, the installation volume of console multi-screen/dual display still achieved positive growth despite the negative growth of the whole vehicle sales. 276,000 units of console multi-screen models were sold from January to July 2022, up 51.5% year-on-year, and 1,059,000 units of console dual display models were sold, up 17.5% year-on-year. From the composition of the solution, the console two-screen and console dual display currently is still the main force, and the growth rate is obvious.



42 auto companies have equipped with dual display solutions



From the implementation, the earliest application of dual display solution is Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which was launched in August 2016, and since then Mercedes-Benz has gradually introduced the dual display solution into A-Class/GLA/GLB/EQA/EQB/EQC and other models. In the past 6 years, a total of 42 auto companies have joined the console dual display camp, such as Haval, MG, Roewe, BMW, Volkswagen, Kia, etc.



Future dynamic privacy display is expected to be applied to the co-pilot screen to help driving safety



The increase in the number of screens in the front of cockpit will undoubtedly bring hidden problems such as light interference and distraction for the driver. To ensure driving safety, Continental, Visteon and Marelli have been planning and laying out the co-pilot entertainment display with privacy technology. The main principle is through the backlight technology, in different perspectives of the screen can provide different information display.



For example, Marelli's switchable dynamic privacy technology solution is based on intelligent backlight architecture to dynamically control the viewing angle of the co-pilot display, and switch between the two viewing angles at will. In privacy mode, by reducing the brightness and contrast of the screen in the driver's view, the driver cannot see the content of the passenger display, while the passenger can use the passenger entertainment screen normally. In the sunlight reflection and night environment, the driver can achieve safe driving without interference and share the content with the front passenger while ensuring safety.



Note: Explanation of terms



Console multi-screen display: split or expand functions in conventional center console screen, and set co-pilot entertainment screen and function control screen to the right and below the center console screen. Combination form: center console + co-pilot; center console + function control; center control + co-pilot + function control and other multi-screen display.



Console dual display: in conventional layout solution, there is a certain physical distance between LCD dashboard and center console screen, and a strong sense of visual division. By rearranging the LCD dashboard, center console screen, co-pilot entertainment screen and other screens covered by a glass, visually create a screen integration, one black technology, greatly weaken the sense of physical division between display. Combination form: instrument + center console; center console + co-pilot; instrument + center console + co-pilot entertainment and other dual display.



Integrated display: further upgraded in the form of console dual screen, the instrument, center console, co-pilot entertainment and other information is concentrated in an ultra-wide display screen, completely eliminating the physical interval. Combination form: instrument + center console; center console + co-pilot and other integrated display.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Development Trends of Center Console Display for Intelligent Cockpit

1.1 Overview of Vehicle Center Console Display

1.2 Application Solutions of Vehicle Center Console Display: Multi-screen/Dual/Integrated Display

1.3 Relationships between Intelligent Cockpit Chip and Display

1.4 Industry Chain of Intelligent Cockpit Display

1.5 Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Solutions Drive Display Privacy Technology on Board

1.5.1 Marelli Dynamic Privacy Technology

1.5.2 Continental Smart Privacy Display, ShyTech Display



2 Status Quo of Console Multi-screen Display/Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Models Market

2.1 Passenger Car Brands Installed Console Display in China: Multi-screen/Dual/Integrated Display

2.2 Installation Data of Passenger Car Models with Console Display: Single-screen

2.3 Installation Data of Passenger Car Models with Console Display: Multi-screen Display

2.4 Installation Data of Passenger Car Models with Console Display: Dual Display

2.5 Installation Data of Passenger Car Models with Console Integrated Display



3 OEMs' Layout of Cockpit Multi and Dual Display

3.1 Changan Auto

3.2 Great Wall Motor (HAVAL, ORA, TANK)

3.3 FAW (Hongqi, Besturn)

3.4 Geely (Geely, Geometry)

3.5 Chery (Chery, EXEED, JETOUR)

3.6 GAC Passenger Cars (Trumpchi, Aion)

3.7 SAIC Passenger Cars (MG, Roewe, IM, Rising, MAXUS)

3.8 BAIC (Beijing, ARCFOX)

3.9 Li Auto

3.10 XPeng Motor

3.11 Mercedes-Benz

3.12 GM (Buick, Cadillac, Wuling, Baojun)

3.13 Hyundai (Hyundai, Kia)

3.14 Ford (Changan Ford, Jiangling Ford, Lincoln)

3.15 BMW

3.16 Multi and Dual Display/Integrated Display Typical Models: Chip-Display-OS Solution



4 Multi and Dual Display Solutions of Cockpit Tier 1 Suppliers

4.1 Harman

4.2 Visteon

4.3 Faurecia

4.4 MARELLI

4.5 Aptiv

4.6 Bosch

4.7 Continental

4.8 Denso

4.9 Panasonic

4.10 Desay SV

4.11 Foryou

4.12 Neusoft

4.13 Joyson Electronics

4.14 NOBO Automotive Systems

4.15 HASCO

4.16 Yanfeng

4.17 Huawei

4.18 Wuhan KOTEI Informatics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfzb03

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-passenger-car-cockpit-multi-and-dual-display-research-report-2022-future-dynamic-privacy-display-is-expected-to-be-applied-to-the-co-pilot-screen-to-help-driving-safety-301710977.html

SOURCE Research and Markets