U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,862.00
    +12.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,327.00
    +119.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,096.25
    +42.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.70
    +7.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.93
    +1.44 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +11.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.38 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.85
    +1.78 (+8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6700
    +0.3180 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,853.57
    +18.06 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.89
    +1.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.63
    +17.35 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

China Passenger Car Tires Export Report 2023: Major Export Destinations, Export Analysis 2018-2022, & Export Outlook 2023-2032

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Passenger Car Tires Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, China exported 240 million passenger car tires (referring to new pneumatic rubber tire covers), up 17.47% year-on-year, with an export value of US$6.124 billion, up 25.83% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, from January to October 2022, China exported 210 million passenger car tires, up 5.88% year-on-year, with an export value of US$5.667 billion, up 12.73% year-on-year.

China is one of the world's major tire producers and exporters, exporting a large number of automotive tires every year.

From 2018 to 2021, the average export price of China's passenger car tires was generally stable, except for 2020, when it dropped to US$23.83 per tire due to objective factors, and the average export price for the rest of the year was about US$25 per tire. From January to October of 2022, the average export price of China's passenger car tires was US$27.04 per tire, up 6.47% year-on-year.

In total, China exported passenger car tires to more than two hundred countries and regions worldwide in 2021. Among them, The publisher's analysis, by export volume, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Australia and Canada are the top ten countries in China's passenger car tire exports.

According to the publisher's analysis, according to the export volume, the UK is the largest export destination of Chinese passenger car tires. In 2021, China exported 17,834,700 passenger car tires to the UK, accounting for 7.43% of the total export volume of passenger car tires in that year, with an export value of US$435 million, accounting for 7.1% of the total export value.

China is the world's largest producer and exporter of tires. With the development of the global new energy vehicle industry, as well as the increase in global vehicle ownership, the global tire market continues to expand. The publisher expects China's passenger car tire exports to continue to grow from 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

  • China's Passenger Car Tires Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Passenger Car Tires Export?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Passenger Car Tires Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Passenger Car Tires Export

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Passenger Car Tires Export during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Passenger Car Tires Export during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Passenger Car Tires Export Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Passenger Car Tires Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Passenger Car Tires Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Passenger Car Tire Export Analysis
1.1 China's Passenger Car Tire Export Scale
1.1.1 China's Passenger Car Tire Export Volume
1.1.2. China's Passenger Car Tire Export Value
1.1.3. China's Passenger Car Tire Export Price
1.2 China's Main Export Destinations of Passenger Car Tires
1.2.1. By Export Volume
1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China's Radial Passenger Car Tire Export Analysis
2.1 Radial Passenger Car Tire Export Volume
2.2. Radial Passenger Car Tire Export Volume
2.3 Radial Passenger Car Tire Export Price
2.4 Analysis of Various Types of Radial Passenger Car Tires Exports
2.4.1 Exports of Various Types of Radial Passenger Car Tires
2.4.2 Exports Value of Various Types of Radial Passenger Car Tires
2.4.3. Export Price of Various Types of Radial Passenger Car Tires
2.5 Radial Passenger Car Tire Export Destination
2.5.1 By Export Volume
2.5.2. By Export Value

3. 2018-2022 China Diagonal Passenger Car Tire Export Analysis
3.1 Diagonal Passenger Car Tire Export Volume
3.2 Diagonal Passenger Car Tire Export Value
3.3. Diagonal Passenger Car Tire Export Price
3.4 Export Analysis of All Kinds of Diagonal Passenger Car Tire
3.4.1 Export Volume of All Types of Diagonal Passenger Car Tire
3.4.2 Export Value of All Types of Diagonal Passenger Car Tire
3.4.3. Export Price of All Types of Diagonal Passenger Car Tire
3.5 Diagonal Passenger Car Tire Export Destination
3.5.1 By Export Volume
3.5.2. By Export Value

4. 2018-2022 China Passenger Car Tires Major Export Destinations Analysis
4.1. United Kingdom
4.2. Mexico
4.3. Brazil
4.4. Japan
4.5. The Netherlands
4.6. Other Export Destinations

5. 2023-2032 China's Export Outlook for Passenger Car Tires
5.1 Factors Affecting China's Passenger Car Tire Exports
5.1.1 Favorable Factors
5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
5.2 China's Passenger Car Tire Export Forecast 2023-2032
5.2.1 Export Volume Forecast
5.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast
5.2.3. Major Export Types of Passenger Car Tires Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/th4051

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Startup’s $140,000 Car Can Fly Over Traffic Jams

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of hundreds roared in Mandarin as the gull-winged two-seater aircraft rose and hovered roughly 30 meters (100 feet) above their heads, before smoothly lowering back down to earth. “Make us Chinese proud in Dubai!” several of the more enthusiastic shouted in unison.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FT

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next Mont

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • Huawei Extends Mobile Patents Deal with Nokia Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has secured an extension to a patent licensing deal with Nokia Oyj, suggesting the Chinese company continues to lead in networking technology despite years of punishing US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthU

  • Drivers have been happily tossing their money at Tesla this year but the insurance may cause sticker shock — here's what you need to know

    Expect to pay more for coverage, but you can find savings in other ways.

  • Why Shares in General Motors Crashed Today

    Shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM) were down by more than 5% by midday. The moves coincide with a broad-based sell-off in the automaker sector, driven by a disappointing earnings report from used-car dealer CarMax. CarMax's comparable used-unit sales were down a whopping 22.4% in its third quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford and Tesla Investors Get Cold Water in the Face. Affordability Is a Problem.

    CarMax's dreadful quarterly report isn't good news for automotive investors. The mix of inflation and interest rates have used-car prices too high for many buyers.

  • Tesla Offers Discounts to US Shoppers

    Tesla's yanking the wheel to try and swerve around the wreckage of Twitter. The EV company whipped out a Christmas discount this holiday season,...

  • Oil rises 2% on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 2% on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season. Brent crude was up by $1.40, or 1.70%, to $82.38 a barrel at 1044 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $78.98 a barrel, up $1.49, or nearly 2 % higher. "Crude prices are higher as energy traders focus on Moscow's response to the price cap put on Russian oil and not so much the thousands of flight cancellations that will disrupt holiday travel," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

  • FedEx roundup: Delivery services giant scores big U.S. government contract, tests e-carts in NYC

    U.S. Transportation Command — part of the U.S. Department of Defense — has awarded FedEx, UPS, and Polar Air Cargo firm fixed-price rates contracts that have an estimated total value of $2.24 billion.

  • Ukraine War Upends Global Commodities Prices

    The Russian invasion and subsequent sanctions sent energy, agricultural products, and some metals soaring. Then the markets calmed down a bit.

  • 10 Fastest Growing Auto Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fastest growing auto stocks in the world. If you want to read about some more auto stocks, go directly to 5 Fastest Growing Auto Stocks in the World. The auto industry is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute vehicles and vehicle parts. Public automotive companies are […]

  • The whack-a-mole economy: U.S. manufacturers struggle with unpredictable supplies

    Glen Calder expected a shipment of gearbox reducers needed to build a particular model of his company's paving machines last week. "No explanation, no excuse, no nothing," fumed Calder, vice president of operations for Calder Brothers Corp., an 80-employee manufacturer in Taylors, South Carolina. Calder said his factory was already cutting steel for the machines that require the Italian parts and would now have to scramble to produce something else.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatA dramatic sur

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • BHP Set to Face $12 Billion UK Suit Over Brazil Dam Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- A UK judge set a trial date of April 2024 for a case against BHP Group over a Brazilian mining-waste disaster, with claimants seeking an estimated £10 billion ($12 billion). Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains;