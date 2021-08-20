U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.98
    +29.18 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,079.68
    +185.56 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,683.46
    +141.67 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,164.47
    +32.05 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.26
    -1.43 (-2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.21 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8070
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,343.53
    +1,824.83 (+3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,212.37
    +23.98 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

China's new user data protection law goes into effect on November 1st

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

China has passed a new data protection law, according to the country’s Xinhua state media outlet. The newly enacted Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) lays out a comprehensive set of rules around how companies collect, process and protect user data. Like GDPR, the law enshrines data minimization, the practice of limiting data collection to only the information needed for a specific purpose. It also mandates companies give users control over how their personal information is used. For instance, they’re allowed to opt out of targeted advertising.

Per Reuters, another requirement put forward by PIPL is that companies designate someone who is personally responsible for user data protection. Platforms must also submit themselves to periodic audits to ensure compliance. Any foreign company operating in the country that handles the data of Chinese citizens must comply with those same rules, making the law extraterritorial in much the same way that GDPR is.

PIPL comes as China has worked to rein in its tech giants. The company recently sued Tencent over WeChat’s “youth mode,” alleging the feature violates laws protecting children. What’s more, the country recently implemented new anti-monopoly measures aimed at companies like Alibaba, Didi and Tencent. PIPL is slated to go into effect on November 1st.

Recommended Stories

  • Researchers say they built a CSAM detection system like Apple's and discovered flaws

    Two Princeton University academics say they know the tool Apple built is open to abuse because they spent years developing almost precisely the same system.

  • Nvidia’s $40 Billion Arm Deal Faces U.K. Antitrust Hurdle

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s planned $40 billion takeover of chipmaker Arm Ltd. faces months of delays after British regulators called for a longer probe into antitrust concerns.In the first reaction on the deal from a major antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority warned the deal could allow Nvidia to cut off its rivals’ access to Arm’s ubiquitous and power-efficient designs used in technology ranging from data centers to smartphones.Nvidia’s move to buy Arm from Japan’s SoftB

  • OnlyFans’ porn ban is crypto’s opportunity of a lifetime

    Today, OnlyFans dropped the massive bombshell that it will be banning “sexually explicit content” from the app later this year. This is obviously a wildly seismic shift for OnlyFans, which completely disrupted the adult content industry and gave performers a path toward greater independence by allowing them to connect directly with their fans via subscriptions. This shutdown is also the opportunity of a lifetime for the crypto industry which could capitalize on the shutdown and a recent wave of increasingly consumer-friendly crypto payments infrastructure products to create a platform that won’t crumble under the influence of payment providers.

  • Google says geofence warrants make up one-quarter of all US demands

    For the first time, Google has published the number of geofence warrants it's historically received from U.S. authorities, providing a rare glimpse into how frequently these controversial warrants are issued. The figures, published Thursday, reveal that Google has received thousands of geofence warrants each quarter since 2018, and at times accounted for about one-quarter of all U.S. warrants that Google receives. The data shows that the vast majority of geofence warrants are obtained by local and state authorities, with federal law enforcement accounting for just 4% of all geofence warrants served on the technology giant.

  • Ethereum 2.0 Staking Contract Now Holds the Most Ether: $21.3B

    “It just shows that staking on Eth 2.0 is incredibly popular,” said Ben Edgington, lead product owner at ConsenSys.

  • Gary Gensler Isn’t Buying Your Decentralization Theater

    The SEC chief has a point: DeFi is often not as decentralized as its proponents like to claim.

  • NFT Gaming Giant Axie (AXS) Infinity Doubles Ethereum's Revenue Over Past Month

    What Happened: Blockchain-based trading and battle game Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) has grown exponentially in a year. Over the past month alone, Axie Infinity’s protocol revenue exceeded $330 million, doubling Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) revenue which stood at $152 million, according to data from Token Terminal. The game works on a play-to-earn model, where players breed Pokemon-inspired tokenized creatures called Axies. Each Axie is an NFT and has a different set of attributes and strengths. The

  • $40bn Arm sale faces competition probe

    The landmark sale of British microchip company Arm to US behemoth Nvidia presents significant competition concerns and warrants closer scrutiny, regulators haves said, as ministers weighs up an intervention that could block the deal.

  • Solana’s Luna Yield Goes Dark With Some Fearing a ‘Rug Pull’ Involving $6.7M

    SolPad had listed Luna Yield just two days prior to the incident.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Bitcoin Move Through to $48,500 Would Bring $50,000 into Play

    It’s been a mixed morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,500, however, would give the bulls another run at $50,000 levels.

  • Competition regulator raises concerns over Nvidia purchase of Arm

    The US tech firm’s purchase of the British computer chip designer requires further investigation, the CMA has said.

  • JD Sports among worst online retailers for customer service, says Which?

    Carphone Warehouse, Homebase and The Range also received poor ratings in a survey of retailers for the consumer magazine.

  • Should you allow cookies? Cybersecurity experts weigh in

    Here's why every website you go to these days is asking your permission to use cookies — and find out whether you should allow them.

  • A Beginner’s Guide to Atomic Swaps

    Atomic swaps are often regarded as being one of the few truly peer-to-peer methods for trading crypto tokens.

  • Sky broadband not working: Internet issues hit users across UK on specific websites

    Users with Sky broadband appear to be having trouble loading some websites. The issues appear to be a result of errors in the domain name system, or DNS, which is something like a phone book for the internet. Users of Sky internet appear to be having their requests sent the wrong way, which is stopping them working – and affecting everything from many of the country’s biggest banking apps to eBay.

  • The Modi government’s policies can make India the next Silicon Valley—or the next China

    Prime minister Narendra Modi's "Digital India" dream appears to be getting shackled to legislations that control and censor online activity.

  • Poly Network Sends Bounty as Attacker Holds $141M Hostage

    Ethereum blockchain transaction records confirm the transfer of 160 ETH (about $480,000) to the "Poly Network Exploiter 2" wallet address.

  • Why Polkadot, Chainlink, and Polygon Are All Up Today

    Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) are up 9.64%, 8.63%, and 13.17%, respectively, in the past 24 hours. All three networks have had major progress within their work in the decentralized finance, or DeFi, space. On Aug. 19, Polkadot-based DeFi hub Acala integrated MetaMask with its ecosystem.

  • Nvidia-ARM takeover raises serious antitrust concerns, finds UK's CMA

    The U.K.'s competition watchdog has raised serious concerns about Nvidia's proposed takeover of chip designer, ARM. Its assessment was published today by the government, which will now need to decide whether to ask the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to carry out an in-depth probe into the proposed acquisition. In the executive summary of the CMA's report for the government the watchdog sets out concerns that if the deal were to go ahead the merged business would have the ability and incentive to harm the competitiveness of Nvidia's rivals by restricting access to ARM's IP which is used by companies that produce semiconductor chips and related products, in competition with Nvidia.

  • Apple's Plan To Scan iPhones For Child Abuse Sparks Global Protests: Reuters

    Reuters reports that over 90 global policy and rights groups have urged Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to ditch scanning children's messages for nudity and adults' phones for images of child sex abuse. The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) initiated protest loomed from concerns over the censoring of protected speech, threatening people's privacy and security. It is touted as the most prominent campaign to date over an encryption issue at a single company. Apple shared its statement defending pri