China Phosphorus Industry Monthly Reports Service 2022

Phosphorus Industry China Monthly Report provides you with real-time intelligence on China's phosphorus and phosphorus chemicals markets.
It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.
China is home to the world's second largest reserves of phosphate rock, while the country is also a major producer of yellow phosphorus, phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers and fine phosphorus chemicals.
However, with China's reserves of high-grade phosphorite dwindling, the government is taking decisive action to curb exports and improve extraction and beneficiation technologies.
Meanwhile, downstream industries are also struggling to develop technology to produce higher-value products such as high-grade yellow phosphorus, electronic-grade phosphoric acid and phosphorus-based flame retardants.
Phosphorus Industry China Monthly Report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire phosphorus industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.
This includes:
Breaking news from China and abroad
The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.
In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more
Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations
Key Topics Covered:
Headline
Editor's Note
Market Analysis
China's output of phosphorus ore rises YoY in Aug. 2022
Yellow phosphorus prices increase in Sept. 2022
Ammonium phosphate prices decline in Sept. 2022
Company Dynamics
Latest news of Hongda
SD Lomon to build FePO4 and sulphur-burning sulphuric acid project
Huiyun Titanium to build 100,000 t/a FePO4 project
Yunnan Yuntianhua to set up phosphorus ore flotation project
Yunnan Yuntianhua's performance in H1 2022
Fengyuan Chemical to build FePO4 project
250,000 t/a phosphogypsum utilisation equipment is put into production
Stanley increases capital to Hubei Jinzhu
Anning Jiayuan to establish stone and phosphorus ore production lines
Liujiashan Phosphorus Mining to undertake phosphorus ore mining project
Wintrue Holding raises capital for phosphorus ore project
Guizhou Hengchang to build phosphorus chemical project
Guizhou Phosphate's calcium phosphate project realises trial production
Azure Tech to build FePO4 project
Guizhou Phosphate's FePO4 and LiFePO4 project starts construction
Technology
Jiteng Mining to establish 150,000 t/a fine phosphor powder project
Political Factors
Measures for Administration of National Commercial Fertiliser Reserves
Market Data Analysis
PA prices rise in Sept. 2022
Import and Export
International trade of phosphate chemicals in Aug. 2022
Price Update
Price monitoring of phosphate chemicals in Sept. 2022
Companies Mentioned
Sichuan Development Lomon Co., Ltd.
Guangdong Huiyun Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.
Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd.
Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.
