China Phosphorus Industry Monthly Reports Service 2022

Phosphorus Industry China Monthly Report provides you with real-time intelligence on China's phosphorus and phosphorus chemicals markets.



It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.



China is home to the world's second largest reserves of phosphate rock, while the country is also a major producer of yellow phosphorus, phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers and fine phosphorus chemicals.



However, with China's reserves of high-grade phosphorite dwindling, the government is taking decisive action to curb exports and improve extraction and beneficiation technologies.



Meanwhile, downstream industries are also struggling to develop technology to produce higher-value products such as high-grade yellow phosphorus, electronic-grade phosphoric acid and phosphorus-based flame retardants.



Phosphorus Industry China Monthly Report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire phosphorus industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.

This includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Key Topics Covered:

Headline

Editor's Note

Market Analysis

China's output of phosphorus ore rises YoY in Aug. 2022

Yellow phosphorus prices increase in Sept. 2022

Ammonium phosphate prices decline in Sept. 2022

Company Dynamics

Latest news of Hongda

SD Lomon to build FePO4 and sulphur-burning sulphuric acid project

Huiyun Titanium to build 100,000 t/a FePO4 project

Yunnan Yuntianhua to set up phosphorus ore flotation project

Yunnan Yuntianhua's performance in H1 2022

Fengyuan Chemical to build FePO4 project

250,000 t/a phosphogypsum utilisation equipment is put into production

Stanley increases capital to Hubei Jinzhu

Anning Jiayuan to establish stone and phosphorus ore production lines

Liujiashan Phosphorus Mining to undertake phosphorus ore mining project

Wintrue Holding raises capital for phosphorus ore project

Guizhou Hengchang to build phosphorus chemical project

Guizhou Phosphate's calcium phosphate project realises trial production

Azure Tech to build FePO4 project

Guizhou Phosphate's FePO4 and LiFePO4 project starts construction

Technology

Jiteng Mining to establish 150,000 t/a fine phosphor powder project

Political Factors

Measures for Administration of National Commercial Fertiliser Reserves

Market Data Analysis

PA prices rise in Sept. 2022

Import and Export

International trade of phosphate chemicals in Aug. 2022

Price Update

Price monitoring of phosphate chemicals in Sept. 2022

Companies Mentioned

Sichuan Development Lomon Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Huiyun Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.

Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd.

Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

