China Phosphorus Industry Monthly Reports Service 2022

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphorus Industry China Monthly Report 2022" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Phosphorus Industry China Monthly Report provides you with real-time intelligence on China's phosphorus and phosphorus chemicals markets.

It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.

China is home to the world's second largest reserves of phosphate rock, while the country is also a major producer of yellow phosphorus, phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers and fine phosphorus chemicals.

However, with China's reserves of high-grade phosphorite dwindling, the government is taking decisive action to curb exports and improve extraction and beneficiation technologies.

Meanwhile, downstream industries are also struggling to develop technology to produce higher-value products such as high-grade yellow phosphorus, electronic-grade phosphoric acid and phosphorus-based flame retardants.

Phosphorus Industry China Monthly Report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire phosphorus industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.

This includes:

  • Breaking news from China and abroad

  • The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

  • In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

  • Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Key Topics Covered:

  • Headline

  • Editor's Note

  • Market Analysis

  • China's output of phosphorus ore rises YoY in Aug. 2022

  • Yellow phosphorus prices increase in Sept. 2022

  • Ammonium phosphate prices decline in Sept. 2022

  • Company Dynamics

  • Latest news of Hongda

  • SD Lomon to build FePO4 and sulphur-burning sulphuric acid project

  • Huiyun Titanium to build 100,000 t/a FePO4 project

  • Yunnan Yuntianhua to set up phosphorus ore flotation project

  • Yunnan Yuntianhua's performance in H1 2022

  • Fengyuan Chemical to build FePO4 project

  • 250,000 t/a phosphogypsum utilisation equipment is put into production

  • Stanley increases capital to Hubei Jinzhu

  • Anning Jiayuan to establish stone and phosphorus ore production lines

  • Liujiashan Phosphorus Mining to undertake phosphorus ore mining project

  • Wintrue Holding raises capital for phosphorus ore project

  • Guizhou Hengchang to build phosphorus chemical project

  • Guizhou Phosphate's calcium phosphate project realises trial production

  • Azure Tech to build FePO4 project

  • Guizhou Phosphate's FePO4 and LiFePO4 project starts construction

  • Technology

  • Jiteng Mining to establish 150,000 t/a fine phosphor powder project

  • Political Factors

  • Measures for Administration of National Commercial Fertiliser Reserves

  • Market Data Analysis

  • PA prices rise in Sept. 2022

  • Import and Export

  • International trade of phosphate chemicals in Aug. 2022

  • Price Update

  • Price monitoring of phosphate chemicals in Sept. 2022

Companies Mentioned

  • Sichuan Development Lomon Co., Ltd.

  • Guangdong Huiyun Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd.

  • Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7f5dn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


