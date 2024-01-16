China’s Ping An Bank Names 41 Developers in Funding Support List

(Bloomberg) -- Major Chinese lender Ping An Bank Co. has put 41 firms on a list of developers eligible for its funding support, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest move in a widening rescue campaign for the nation’s property sector.

The bank decided to adjust criteria related to extending credit lines in order to meet builders’ reasonable funding demand, a task set out in a major annual government economic conference last month, said the people who requested anonymity discussing private matters. The changes involve areas including risk assessment and approval procedures.

More than half of the builders on the list are state-backed companies including Poly Property Group Co. and Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., according to the people. The rest cover private-sector peers such as Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., China Vanke Co. and Gemdale Corp. Ping An Bank distributed the list to its departments and branches earlier this month, the people added.

The list offers a fresh example of how financial firms are responding after Beijing stepped up efforts to ease a cash crunch among builders, as an unprecedented housing slump worsens. It also coincided with a move by the authorities to call on local governments to better support developers’ financing needs, including drafting a list of projects eligible for funding.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co., parent of Ping An Bank, had previously said it’s trying to reduce exposure to the sector, and regulators have been encouraging insurers to focus on their core business. The latest list marks a shift in strategy and may see other banks follow suit.

The bank told its departments and branches that they should extend full lending support to developers on the list operating normally, and refrain from cutting or suspending credit lines, said the people. The lender also urged them to use maturity extensions and rescheduling payment arrangements to alleviate builders’ liquidity pressure, the people added.

A representative at Ping An Bank didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Ping An Bank ranked as the country’s 13th-biggest bank by assets last year, according to local media citing a league table from the China Banking Association.

Its list also includes local builders such as Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co. and Greentown China Holdings Ltd., as well as Hong Kong developers including New World Development Co. and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Greentown declined to comment, while Vanke, Longfor, Gemdale, Poly Property, Hangzhou Binjiang, New World Development and Sun Hung Kai didn’t immediately reply to request for comment.

--With assistance from Emma Dong.

