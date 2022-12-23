U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

China Platinum Import Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Platinum Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, China's platinum imports reached 85.44 tons, up 45.21% year-on-year, with an import value of US$3.116 billion, up 83.86% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China imported 62.13 tons of platinum, down 10.15% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1.958 billion, down 23.91% year-on-year.

The demand for platinum is highest in the field of automotive catalysts, and the rapid development of the Chinese automotive industry in the last decade or so has contributed to the growth of platinum consumption in China. According to the publisher's analysis, China needs to import a considerable amount of platinum every year as its platinum reserves are very low.

In 2018-2022, the average price of platinum imports in China shows an overall change in fluctuating growth. According to the publisher's analysis, from 2018-2020, the average price of China's platinum imports is relatively stable and less volatile, generally remaining in the price range of US$28-30 per gram. In 2021, the average price of China's platinum imports rises to US$36.46 per gram, up 26.62% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's platinum imports is US$31.51 per gram, down 15.32% year-on-year. a year-on-year decrease of 15.32%.

In 2021, China imported platinum from a total of 18 countries and regions. The publisher's analysis shows that South Africa, the Russian Federation, Japan, Switzerland and Germany are China's main sources of platinum imports by volume. In 2021, China imported 56.81 tons of platinum from South Africa, accounting for 66.49% of total platinum imports that year and the value of imports was US$2.047 billion, accounting for 65.72% of total imports.

China's platinum resources are low in reserves and poor in grade, so the country relies heavily on imports for its platinum needs. With the development of China's automotive, jewelry and other platinum downstream industries, the publisher expects that China will still need to import large amounts of platinum each year from 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

  • China's Platinum Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Platinum Import?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Platinum Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Platinum Import

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Platinum Import during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Platinum Import during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Platinum Import Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Platinum Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Platinum Import?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China's Platinum Import Analysis
1.1 China's Platinum Import Scale
1.1.1. China's Platinum Import Volume
1.1.2. China's Platinum Import Value
1.1.3. China's Platinum Import Prices
1.1.4. China's Apparent Platinum Consumption
1.1.5. China's Import Dependence on Platinum
1.2. China's Main Sources of Platinum Imports
1.2.1. By Import Volume
1.2.2. By Import Value

2. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Pt900
2.1 Import Volume of Pt900
2.2 Import Value of Pt900
2.3 Import Price of Pt900
2.4 Import Dependence of Pt900
2.5 Import Sources of Pt900
2.5.1. By Import Volume
2.5.2. By Import Value

3. 2018-2022 China Pt950 Import Analysis
3.1. Import Volume of Pt950
3.2. Import Value of Pt950
3.3. Import Price of Pt950
3.4 Import Dependence of Pt950
3.5 Import Sources of Pt950
3.5.1. By Import Volume
3.5.2. By Import Value

4. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Pt990
4.1. Import Volume of Pt990
4.2. Import Value of Pt990
4.3. Import Price of Pt990
4.4 Import Dependence of Pt990
4.5 Import Sources of Pt990
4.5.1. By Import Volume
4.5.2. By Import Value

5. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Pt999
5.1. Import Volume of Pt999
5.2. Import Value of Pt999
5.3. Import Price of Pt999
5.4 Import Dependence of Pt999
5.5 Import Sources of Pt999
5.5.1. By Import Volume
5.5.2. By Import Value

6. 2018-2022 China's Main Sources of Platinum Imports Analysis
6.1. South Africa Platinum Import Analysis
6.2. Russian Federation Platinum Import Analysis
6.3. Japan Platinum Import Analysis
6.4. Switzerland Platinum Import Analysis
6.5 Germany Platinum Import Analysis
6.6. Other Platinum Import Analysis

7. 2023-2032 China's Platinum Imports Outlook
7.1 Factors Affecting China's Platinum Imports
7.1.1 Favorable Factors
7.1.2 Unfavorable Factors
7.2. China's Platinum Imports Forecast 2023-2032
7.2.1. Import Volume Forecast
7.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources
7.2.3. Forecast of Major Imported Platinum Types

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bybraw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


