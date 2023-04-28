China Politburo Vows to Support Recovery as Demand Insufficient

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leaders said the country’s economic recovery needs continued fiscal and monetary support, as they warned that domestic demand is still insufficient.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Communist Party’s Politburo, the top decision-making body led by President Xi Jinping, painted a cautiously optimistic view of the economy at its latest meeting, according to a statement Friday published by the official Xinhua News Agency.

While economic growth has been better than expected, the economy is still in a recovery phase and its transformation now faces new challenges, according to the statement.

They also vowed to deepen reforms and resolve risks at smaller banks and insurers.

--With assistance from Tom Hancock.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.