China Politburo Vows to Support Recovery as Demand Insufficient
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leaders said the country’s economic recovery needs continued fiscal and monetary support, as they warned that domestic demand is still insufficient.
The Communist Party’s Politburo, the top decision-making body led by President Xi Jinping, painted a cautiously optimistic view of the economy at its latest meeting, according to a statement Friday published by the official Xinhua News Agency.
While economic growth has been better than expected, the economy is still in a recovery phase and its transformation now faces new challenges, according to the statement.
They also vowed to deepen reforms and resolve risks at smaller banks and insurers.
--With assistance from Tom Hancock.
