China property fears drive Asian stocks to nine-month low

China's Country Garden has caused jitters across Asian markets - AFP

Asian stocks have fallen to a nine-month low as fears over a property crisis in China spurred concerns over a wider economic downturn.

Some indexes across the continent, including Hong Kong, hit their lowest level since November last year, dragged down by concerns that China’s post-pandemic recovery has faltered. The worries have been amplified by a crisis at one of the country’s biggest property developers.

Earlier this month, real estate giant Country Garden missed two bond repayment deadlines, raising fears it could default on some of its $200bn (£157bn) debt pile.

Another of the company’s biggest investment groups, Zhongzhi, warned investors it needed to restructure.

Government officials tried to assuage concerns over the state of the country’s property sector. Officials told a news conference they expected the crisis to be “gradually resolved”.

Read the latest updates below.

07:24 AM BST

Good morning

Rise and shine and welcome to today’s live blog. This morning, Asian markets have hit 9-month lows on fears over China’s economic recovery and property crisis. The government in Beijing has tried to reassure worried home-buyers over the state of the country’s highly-leveraged real estate market. And the infamous Big Short investor Michael has taken out a huge bet against US markets.

5 things to start your day

1) Retailer blames backlash against ‘gender fluid mugs’ for lower sales | Target posts first drop in six years after merchandise to celebrate Pride criticised

2) Slimfast suffers as dieters turn to Ozempic | Diet supplement company sees sales drop as demand for blockbuster drugs surges

3) Jamie and Jools Oliver collect £7m after boost from overseas restaurants | Celebrity chef is now planning to open his first UK eatery since the 2019 collapse of Jamie’s Italian

4) ChatGPT holds ‘systemic’ left-wing bias, researchers say | ChatGPT holds ‘systemic’ left-wing bias favouring Labour and Democrats

5) The looming inflation threat facing Britain | A jump in services inflation poses a headache for the Bank even as price rises ease

Story continues



What happened overnight



Wall Street stocks tumbled after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting signalled uncertainty about its next decision over interest rates.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.8pc to end at 4,404.33. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.5pc to 34,765.74, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite sank 1.1pc to 13,474.63.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 4.26pc from 4.22pc late Tuesday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.