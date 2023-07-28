U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,578.25
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,479.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,665.00
    +94.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.30
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.96
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.90
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0967
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.09
    -0.32 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2812
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5570
    +0.1520 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,136.67
    -353.22 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.87
    -5.79 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,709.91
    +17.15 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,759.23
    -131.93 (-0.40%)
     

China Property Stocks Near Bull Market on Latest Support Pledges

Abhishek Vishnoi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s latest efforts to stabilize the property sector is luring investors back into the market, pushing a gauge of developer stocks closer to a technical bull territory.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A Bloomberg index of Chinese builders has surged nearly 18% — about two percentage points away from bullish zone — since July 24 after the country’s top leadership pledged to adjust policies to ensure a healthy development of the industry. The securities watchdog on Tuesday said it will maintain stable financing channels for real estate firms while a top housing official stepped up pressure on lenders to help revive the sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.