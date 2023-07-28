China Property Stocks Near Bull Market on Latest Support Pledges
(Bloomberg) -- China’s latest efforts to stabilize the property sector is luring investors back into the market, pushing a gauge of developer stocks closer to a technical bull territory.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Subway Offers Free Sandwiches That Come With a Lifetime Commitment
US 10-Year Yield Hits 4% as BOJ Worry Lifts Yen: Markets Wrap
Hawkish Hint in Japan Is Just Enough to Send US Markets Spinning
A Bloomberg index of Chinese builders has surged nearly 18% — about two percentage points away from bullish zone — since July 24 after the country’s top leadership pledged to adjust policies to ensure a healthy development of the industry. The securities watchdog on Tuesday said it will maintain stable financing channels for real estate firms while a top housing official stepped up pressure on lenders to help revive the sector.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Influencers Built Up This Wellness Startup—Until They Started Getting Sick
AI in Hollywood Has Gone From Contract Sticking Point to Existential Crisis
The Stainless-Steel Boom Is Tearing a South African Mining Region Apart
This Supposed Mafia Manifesto Doesn’t Stand Up to a Google Search
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.