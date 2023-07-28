China Property Stocks Near Bull Market on Latest Support Pledges

(Bloomberg) -- China’s latest efforts to stabilize the property sector is luring investors back into the market, pushing a gauge of developer stocks closer to a technical bull territory.

A Bloomberg index of Chinese builders has surged nearly 18% — about two percentage points away from bullish zone — since July 24 after the country’s top leadership pledged to adjust policies to ensure a healthy development of the industry. The securities watchdog on Tuesday said it will maintain stable financing channels for real estate firms while a top housing official stepped up pressure on lenders to help revive the sector.

