China Property Stress Is Far From Over Despite Gains: In Charts
(Bloomberg) -- China’s property stocks are starting to enjoy the country’s reopening rally. But a closer look at the nation’s home sales data provide a reality check that the recovery will likely be a slow process.
China property stocks and their bonds have been rallying:
China property shares are still trading deep below book value, at only 0.2 times price-to-book:
However, falling demand for new homes in China has seen prices decline for 14 consecutive months:
Market conditions data show the sector is still in extreme distress:
NOTE: Ernest Tsang is a markets producer for Bloomberg TV. The observations are his own and not intended as investment advice. For more markets analysis, see the MLIV blog.
