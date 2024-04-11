China Ramps Up Yuan Support as Fixing Tops Estimates by Record

(Bloomberg) -- China signaled continued support for its currency as broad strength in the dollar kept the yuan close to a policy no-go area.

The People’s Bank of China set its daily reference rate for the managed currency at 7.0968 per dollar, within its recent range, after the offshore yuan weakened by the most in three weeks overnight. China sets the so-called fixing at 9:15 a.m. local time, around which the currency is then permitted to trade in a 2% range.

The gap between the so-called fixing and forecasts widened to 1597 pips, the widest on record since Bloomberg started its daily survey in 2018.

“The strong fix simply underscores policymakers’ desire and will to pursue RMB stability,” said Christopher Wong, an FX strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “Clearly the fix is outside of consensus estimates but the strong fix shows that policymakers want to send a strong message to markets.”

China watchers have been eyeing the daily reference rate for signs of where Beijing wants to guide the currency after it weakened to within a whisker of the edge of its trading range. Officials have been vigilant of yuan pressure which can spill over to local stocks and bonds, despite the fact that the country’s exporters would benefit from a weaker currency.

The offshore yuan closed at about a two-week low on Wednesday, after a fresh round of hot US inflation bolstered the greenback and Treasury yields. Derivatives markets are now signalling the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates just twice this year, starting in September. In contrast, China’s consumer price growth in March trailed forecasts, underscoring deflationary pressure there.

“This sub-7.10 fix post US-CPI certainly sends a strong signal that PBOC is not willing to relinquish control on the yuan at all,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency strategist at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “That could keep dollar-yuan gains in check for the near-term but the yuan could look increasingly overvalued if this sustains.”

The onshore yuan was little changed at 7.2354 after the fixing. Its 12-month forward points dropped to lowest since 2008, a sign that policy divergence with the US is making yuan borrowing costs cheaper relative to the dollar’s.

Rapid yuan drops can lead to a vicious cycle of capital outflows and further losses, so Beijing often prizes stability. As a source of stability in the global FX market and an anchor for its regional peers, an increase in yuan volatility risks spilling over into other currencies, even the dollar.

