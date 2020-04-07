China Reports No New Deaths; Cases Slow in Europe: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- China reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since the pandemic emerged. The most affected countries in Europe reported lower numbers of new cases, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the virus-related fatality rate was effectively flat for two days.

Earlier, Denmark joined Austria in announcing a gradual relaxation of curbs, even as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe moved to declare a state of emergency in seven prefectures. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive-care unit and there has been no change in his condition overnight.

Stocks in Europe and Asia gained on Tuesday alongside U.S. equity futures amid optimism the outbreak may be slowing.

Key Developments:

Global cases top 1.3 million; deaths exceed 74,000: Johns HopkinsItaly, France, Germany, Spain reported lower numbers of new casesMichael Burry, made famous in “The Big Short,” slams lockdownsJapan’s Abe moves to declare emergency, pass record stimulusBig Pharma makes a big bet on coming up fast with a vaccine

Indonesia Gets $60 Billion Credit Line (4:24 p.m. HK)

Indonesia’s central bank said the New York Federal Reserve will provide it with a $60 billion repurchase facility to help with liquidity needs amid a dollar shortage triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. Bank Indonesia has no plan yet to use the facility, Governor Perry Warjiyo said Tuesday.

Erdogan Files Complaint Against Fox TV Anchor (4:10 p.m. HK)

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sued a Fox TV anchor for suggesting the government might require citizens to dig into their bank accounts to help battle the coronavirus fallout.

On Monday, Erdogan had alluded to century-old emergency measures when calling for a national solidarity campaign. The so-called National Tax Laws imposed during Turkey’s War of Independence in 1921 allowed the government to seize 40% of all food, clothing and machinery.

Company Roundup: Boss Scraps Dividend, Ferragamo Sales Slump (4 p.m. HK)

German luxury firm Hugo Boss suspended its dividend and management board members waived 40% of their base pay after a “significant decline” in sales and earnings. Italian shoemaker Ferragamo said first-quarter revenue slumped 31% with business deteriorating in February and March. Danish medical-equipment firm Ambu raised its forecast for sales growth this year amid rising demand for its products amid the outbreak. Here’s a roundup of what European companies ate saying on Tuesday.

Africa’s GDP May Shrink as Much as 1.1% (3:52 p.m. HK)

Gross domestic product growth for the continent was forecast to average 3.4% in 2020 prior to outbreak of Covid-19, the African Union said. Goods exported and imported by African countries are projected to fall by 35%, equivalent to about $270 billion.

Thailand Plans $30.5 Billion in New Borrowing (3:42 p.m. HK)

Thailand plans new borrowing of 1 trillion baht for its latest stimulus package to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The package is worth about 1.9 trillion baht overall as it also includes 900 billion baht of steps by the Bank of Thailand, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said Tuesday in Bangkok

Russia Reports 18% Increase in Cases (3:36 p.m. HK)

Russia reported 1,154 new cases overnight, its biggest increase so far, bringing the total number of infected to 7,497, consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said. Fatalities rose by 11 to 58.

Germany’s DAX Rebounds 20% from its Coronavirus Crisis Low (3:09 p.m. HK)

The index of 30 German large-cap stocks is set to exit a bear market that only began last month, after rising 20% from its March 18 closing price, the most recent trough of a sell-off spurred by the coronavirus pandemic’s arrival in Europe. Read more here

Europe at Risk of Medicine Shortages, EU Health Chief Says (3:09 p.m. HK)

There is an imminent risk of shortages for critical hospital medicines used to treat Covid-19, the European Union’s health chief warned in a letter to senior executives of the continent’s pharmaceutical industry. Several member states have said “they only have one week’s stock of such critical medicines,” EU Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in the letter, sent earlier this week and seen by Bloomberg. Among the medicines at risk is paracetamol, the main treatment for high fever.

