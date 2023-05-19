U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,222.00
    +10.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,683.00
    +65.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,911.00
    +17.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.40
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.60
    +0.74 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.60
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0805
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6480
    +0.0670 (+1.87%)
     

  • Vix

    16.02
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2434
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4160
    -0.2420 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,839.10
    -528.00 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.42
    -9.66 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,776.70
    +34.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,808.35
    +234.42 (+0.77%)
     

China will resolutely curb large fluctuations in exchange rate - central bank

1
Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration picture of Chinese yuan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will resolutely curb large fluctuations in the exchange rate and study the strengthening of self-regulation of dollar deposits, the central bank said on Friday.

The comment comes after the yuan dropped to multi-month lows and breached the closely watched 7-per-dollar level, pressured by a sputtering economic recovery, low yields and the U.S. dollar's broad rally.

The country's central bank and forex regulator will jointly guide expectations, correct pro-cyclical and one-sided behaviour when necessary, and curb speculation, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

China will strengthen self-discipline management of U.S. dollar deposit businesses, improve currency hedging services for firms and reduce the cost of hedging for small and medium-sized firms, the bank said.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Liz Lee and Kevin Yao; editing by Toby Chopra)