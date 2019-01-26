China Said to Name ICBC's Yi as Head of Securities Regulator

(Bloomberg) -- China appointed banking veteran Yi Huiman as head of the country’s securities regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.

People’s Bank of China’s Deputy Governor Zhu Hexin is set to replace Yi as chairman at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is sensitive. Yi, 54, will take over from Liu Shiyu, who ran the China Securities Regulatory Commission for three years, they said.

A Beijing-based press officer at ICBC said he isn’t aware of the situation, while a CSRC spokesman said he had no relevant information to provide. The PBOC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal working hours.

Liu will move to the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, the people said.

