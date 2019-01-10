China Says Beijing Talks Lay Foundation For Trade Resolution

(Bloomberg) -- Negotiations between the U.S. and China in Beijing this week on trade were “extensive, in-depth and detailed,” and laid the foundation for the resolution of issues of mutual concern, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Thursday.

The two sides “implemented the consensus” reached by President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump in earlier talks, and discussed both trade and structural issues in the meetings, which took place Jan. 7 to Jan. 9.

The two sides agreed to keep close contact, according to the statement.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Miao Han in Beijing at mhan22@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, Malcolm Scott

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.