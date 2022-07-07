U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,856.75
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,074.00
    +61.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,923.00
    +42.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,733.70
    +5.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.68
    +0.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0192
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.71
    -0.83 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1970
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1300
    +0.2150 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,510.18
    +326.59 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.37
    +10.85 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.16
    +57.39 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

China says India's frequent investigations into Chinese firms have chilling impact on business confidence

Manish Singh
·3 min read

"Frequent" investigations into local units of Chinese firms by Indian authorities "impedes the improvement of business environment" in India and "chills the confidence and willingness" of other foreign nation's businesses to invest and operate in the South Asian market, China's embassy in India said in a statement, following raids into Vivo offices earlier this week.

"The frequent investigations by the Indian side into Chinese enterprises not only disrupt the enterprises’ normal business activities and damage the goodwill of the enterprises, but also impedes the improvement of business environment in India and chills the confidence and willingness of market entities from other countries, including Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in India," Wang Xiaojian, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counsellor, said in a written statement.

The Enforcement Directorate, India's anti-money laundering agency, earlier this week raided dozens of phone-maker Vivo's offices across multiple states. In a statement to TechCrunch, Vivo said it was cooperating with Indian authorities.

The incident follows a similar investigation into Xiaomi, the top smartphone vendor in India. The ED seized $725 million from Xiaomi India, accusing the company had violated the country’s foreign exchange laws. Executives of Xiaomi, which has refuted the charges and has legally challenged the ruling, faced "physical violence" threats during their investigation, Reuters reported earlier.

India Cellular and Electronics Association, a lobby group that represents several tech giants including Apple and Amazon, in May urged New Delhi to intervene and alleged that ED lacked understanding of just how royalty payments worked in the tech industry. (The Indian Enforcement Directorate said earlier that Xiaomi had remitted $725 million to three foreign-based entities “in the guise of royalty” payments.)

Xiaojian said Wednesday evening that the world's largest population always asks Chinese firms to follow laws and regulations overseas and "wishes" that the Indian side provides a "fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment" to Chinese firms.

"The essence of China-India economic and trade cooperation is for mutual benefit and win-win results. The bilateral trade volume between China and India strikes a historical record of over 100 billion USD in 2021, which reflects the huge potential and broad prospect of economic and trade cooperation between our two countries. China wishes the Indian side to investigate and enforce the law in compliance with laws and regulations, and effectively provide an fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in India," he added.

Tension between the two nuclear-armed neighboring nations escalated in 2020 after a skirmish at the border. India has since introduced several restrictions on Chinese firms (without ever naming China in its orders.)

In the past two years, New Delhi has banned hundreds of Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser and PUBG Mobile, citing national security concerns. India also amended its foreign direct investment policy in 2020 to require all neighboring nations with which it shares a boundary to seek approval from New Delhi for their future deals in the country. Previously, only Pakistan and Bangladesh were subjected to this requirement.

The investment rule has significantly curtailed Chinese investors' ability to back Indian businesses and startups. Prior to the amendment, Tencent and Alibaba were among the most prolific backers of Indian startups.

Recommended Stories

  • Dalai Lama marks 87th birthday by opening library and museum

    Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama marked his 87th birthday on Wednesday by inaugurating a library and museum in his hillside Indian headquarters. The Dalai Lama Library and Museum contain artifacts, his teachings, and books on his life and struggle for Tibetan autonomy and protection of its native Buddhist culture. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Dalai Lama by phone and wished him well on his birthday.

  • Back from Europe, Biden turns to diplomatically delicate Saudi Arabia trip

    U.S. President Joe Biden turns his attention this month to a sensitive trip to the Middle East that will test his ability to reset relations with Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince after Biden denounced him as a pariah. So far, Biden has been pointedly unclear on whether he will have face-to-face talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi de facto leader who the U.S. intelligence community concluded was behind the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist and political opponent Jamal Khashoggi. While Biden is expected to meet Saudi King Salman and the crown prince while there, Biden says his visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is about participating in a summit of Gulf nations, not about meeting the crown prince.

  • Bear market has ‘longer to go’ amid inflation, strategist says

    Wall Street Alliance Group Partner Aadil Zaman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss bear markets, recessionary risks, consumer confidence in this environment, and the outlook for inflation.

  • China wants India to conduct a “non-discriminatory” probe into Vivo

    Another Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi, has challenged the Indian authorities' investigation into its finances earlier.

  • Russian invaders bring 17 wagons with ammunition to occupied Kherson Oblast

    Seventeen wagons with ammunition and reinforcements from Russia's Khabarovsk Krai have arrived at occupied Kalanchak station in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian military's South Operational Command reported on July 5.

  • Chinese researchers develop AI that can read minds and determine party loyalty, report reveals

    Chinese researchers have reportedly developed artificial intelligence (AI) that can read the minds of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials. A video report detailed the software’s features and attributed it to the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center, a relatively new institute focused on health and environment, energy research, information management and artificial intelligence. The technology essentially tests one's level of loyalty to the CCP.

  • Yellowstone flooding reveals forecast flaws as climate warms

    The Yellowstone National Park area's weather forecast the morning of June 12 seemed fairly tame: warmer temperatures and rain showers would accelerate mountain snow melt and could produce “minor flooding." A National Weather Service bulletin recommended moving livestock from low-lying areas but made no mention of danger to people. As a cleanup expected to last months grinds on, climate experts and meteorologists say the gap between the destruction and what was forecast underscores a troublesome aspect of climate change: Models used to predict storm impacts do not always keep up with increasingly devastating rainstorms, hurricanes, heat waves and other events.

  • Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Wears Dad Kanye's Hand-me-down!

    Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West were seen in Paris on Tuesday during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where North was spotted rocking her dad, Kanye West’s jacket.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Have Collapsed

    The gold markets have broken significantly below the $1800 level, and now it looks as if we are going to continue to go much lower.

  • New Zealand PM says Pacific security issues should be solved locally

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday regional architecture such as the Pacific Islands Forum was critical in resolving regional problems and local security issues should be resolved locally. Leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum countries gather in Fiji next week for an annual meeting at a time of growing concern in some countries about China's influence, highlighted this year by a security pact with the Solomon Islands. "New Zealand is committed to the Pacific Islands Forum as the vehicle for addressing regional challenges," Ardern said in a speech to the Lowy Institute think tank in Australia.

  • Joey King Explained How She Was "Violently High" On The Last Day Of Filming "The Kissing Booth" Sequels

    "It was very unprofessional."View Entire Post ›

  • Rising inflation pushes staggering 71 million people worldwide into poverty

    Rising inflation as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine is eroding the buying power of consumers all over the world, pushing millions into poverty.

  • Megan Thee Stallion Leaves Little to the Imagination in Cheeky New Bikini Pics

    Thee Hot Girl Coach took to Instagram on Independence Day to share a set of bootylicious oceanside bikini pictures.

  • ‘Frasier’ star Kelsey Grammer says he ‘cried’ reading script for reboot’s first episode: 'I'm happy'

    Streaming service Paramount+ announced that Kelsey Grammer would be reprising his famous role for a reboot. Production on the series is expected to begin in the fall.

  • Pound rises as BBC reports embattled U.K. Prime Minister to resign

    The British pound rose early Thursday as the BBC and other U.K. media reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign imminently. The pound rose 0.4% to $1.1978, in a week that has thus far seen dozens of Conservative cabinet members resign in protest over Johnson's flip-flopping around a sexual harrassment scandal. The BBC reported that Johnson will resign as Conservative leader, but continue as prime minister until autumn. A campaign to replace Johnson will take place this sum

  • Ukraine Latest: Price Cap on Russian Oil Mulled; Doubts on Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and its allies have discussed trying to cap the price on Russian oil between $40 and about $60 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter, as they seek to limit the Kremlin’s ability to finance its war on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recessi

  • Pound rises as Boris Johnson prepares to resign - live updates

    Elon Musk fathered twins with one of his top executives British Airways cancels another 10,300 flights over summer FTSE 100 rises 1.1pc; Pound rises on Boris Johnson resignation Ben Marlow: The first corporate casualty of the coming recession has been laid low Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Wall Street and FTSE 100 in the green as Johnson’s premiership hangs by a thread

    Investors brace for months of political uncertainty.

  • Hong Kong Must Not ‘Lie Flat’ on Covid, Leader John Lee Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong must not “lie flat” in its battle with Covid-19, the city’s new leader John Lee said, echoing mainland China’s rejection of the “living with the virus” pandemic philosophy.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring US Rental Ma

  • France to Nationalize Debt-Laden EDF as Energy Crisis Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- The French government will nationalize its financially struggling nuclear giant Electricite de France SA to help it ride out Europe’s worst energy crisis in a generation and invest in new atomic plants.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It