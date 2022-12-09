China to Sell 750 Billion Yuan in Special Bonds to Boost Economy
(Bloomberg) -- China will sell 750 billion yuan ($108 billion) worth of special sovereign bonds next Monday to “support economic and social” development, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement late on Friday.
The notes will be issued to designated domestic banks in the interbank bond market and the People’s Bank of China will carry out open market operations with relevant banks, according to the statement.
The Ministry didn’t specify whether the bonds are new or to refinance notes coming due. China has special bonds worth 750 billion yuan maturing on Dec. 11, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
--With assistance from Helen Sun.
