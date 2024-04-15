China set to post slowing growth on housing, consumption woes

Jing Xuan Teng with Emily Wang
3 min read
0
Analysts told AFP they expected China to post around 4.6 percent growth in the year's first quarter (WANG Zhao)
Analysts told AFP they expected China to post around 4.6 percent growth in the year's first quarter (WANG Zhao)

China's economy is expected to have slowed in the first three months of the year as it continues to be buffeted by a debilitating property sector crisis and flagging consumer activity.

Beijing officials last month set a target of around five percent growth for the year -- a goal they admitted would "not be easy" and which analysts said was ambitious given the headwinds the country is confronting.

But there are some bright spots -- figures last month showed industrial production soared even as consumption remained sluggish, reflecting the uneven recovery China has charted since emerging from growth-strangling zero-Covid policies in early 2023.

And analysts said they expected China to post around 4.6 percent growth in the year's first quarter Tuesday, down from 5.2 percent in the final three months of last year.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg expect it to come in at 4.8 percent.

Woes in the property market remain a millstone for the economy, analysts said, as home prices continued to fall and top developers including Country Garden and Vanke sent out distress signals over their profits and challenges paying off debt.

"Persistent property sector weakness and subdued household consumption, resulting from negative wealth effects from the property correction and somewhat sluggish income growth" will hamper growth, Brian Coulton, Fitch Ratings' Chief Economist told AFP.

Policymakers have announced a series of targeted measures as well as the issuance of billions of dollars in sovereign bonds in order to boost infrastructure spending and spur consumption.

But analysts say much more needs to be done in the form of a "bazooka" stimulus.

- 'Very bearish' -

Ratings agency Fitch this month downgraded China's sovereign credit outlook to negative, warning of "increasing risks to China's public finance outlook" as the country contends with more "uncertain economic prospects".

And analysts say state pledges of support for the property sector are yet to sway the market or consumers.

"Home buyers remain very bearish," Gene Ma, head of China research at the Institute of International Finance, told AFP.

Sluggish consumption is another bugbear.

Last month, retail sales -- the main indicator of household consumption -- increased 5.5 percent year-on-year, down from the previous month despite covering a holiday period that typically sees a spike in spending.

"A lack of domestic consumer demand will remain a drag" on growth despite an improvement on the industrial production front, Heron Lim, an analyst for the Moody's rating agency, told AFP.

Fears that China could slip back into deflation was also a major drag.

Consumer prices fell for several months from August, before rising 0.7 percent in February.

But the consumer price index edged up by only 0.1 percent on-year last month, renewing deflationary fears.

While deflation suggests goods were cheaper, it poses a threat to the broader economy as consumers tend to postpone purchases, hoping for further price reductions.

A lack of demand can then force companies to cut production, freeze hiring or lay off workers, while potentially also having to discount existing stocks -- dampening profitability even as costs remain the same.

"Inflation is a fever of an economy, while deflation is a cancer," Ma said. "A prolonged deflation will hurt consumption and investment demands."

Manufacturing was one bright spot in the first quarter, the analysts said, pointing to the strong official data in March.

"Our proprietary indicators suggest more robust manufacturing activity than construction activity," James Seddon of Goldman Sachs told AFP.

"Relatively positive industrial production and export news mean that growth will come in steady this quarter," Lim at Moody's told AFP.

Still, he warned that more government support would be needed to prop up growth in the medium term, as there were "few policy support measures targeted at supporting domestic consumption directly".

tjx-oho-sbr/je/dan

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Likely market reaction after Iran attacks Israel

    Iran launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria on April 1, a first direct attack on Israeli territory that has stoked fears of a wider regional conflict. Below are analysts' quotes on how financial markets are likely to react to developments.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Sold Amazon and Microsoft but Bought This "Magnificent Seven" Stock

    The hedge fund manager's decision to increase his stake in one "Magnificent Seven" stock is already paying off handsomely.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

    Decades of experience will propel this artificial intelligence (AI) hardware specialist to new heights.

  • Bitcoin Falls 8%, Drops Below $62K Before Rebound

    Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market fell nearly 10% on Saturday.

  • I'm 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

  • Oil Steadies, Treasuries Dip as Iran Stresses Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets showed signs of stability, as traders awaited further developments in the Middle East following Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromApple’s iPhone Shipments Drop 10% as Android Rivals RiseIsrael Grapples With New Phase in Its Multi-Front War With IranOil prices eased

  • Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying This Incredible Value Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway is pouring hundreds of millions into this unique stock every month.

  • America’s Bonds Are Getting Harder to Sell

    A series of weak auctions for U.S. Treasurys are stoking investors’ concerns that markets will struggle to absorb an incoming rush of government debt. A selloff sparked by a hotter-than-expected inflation report intensified this past week after lackluster demand for a $39 billion sale of 10-year Treasurys. Investors also showed tepid interest in auctions for three-year and 30-year Treasurys.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, plans to release his income tax returns on Monday, the IRS filing deadline. Biden is proud to say that he was largely without money for much of his decades-long career in public service, unlike Trump, who inherited hundreds of millions of dollars from his father and used his billionaire status to launch a TV show and later a presidential campaign. “For 36 years, I was listed as the poorest man in Congress,” Biden told donors in California in February.