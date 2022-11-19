U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,653.53
    -110.27 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

China sets example as major country in this round of head-of-state diplomacy: Global Times editorial

·3 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech titled "Shouldering Responsibility and Working Together in Solidarity to Build an Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future" on Friday at the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. In the speech, he put forward China's proposition on what kind of Asia-Pacific to build from the perspectives of peace and stability, prosperity for all in the Asia-Pacific, a clean and beautiful Asia-Pacific, as well as helping each other. Xi also expressed China's willingness to commit to building new systems for a higher-level open economy and continue to share China's development opportunities with the world, especially the Asia-Pacific. These farsighted and realistic remarks are highly in line with the common expectations of the regional and international community, and have resonated greatly both inside and outside the venue.

The APEC meeting is the last of the three important meetings of the "Asian moment," and continues a prominent feature of the first two events: The participants share many similarities in their perceptions and elaboration of major regional and international issues. Even US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he saw signs of a "convergence" in views about how to move forward in solving the world's problems. This is a positive sign that makes us more confident in the future of mankind. It demonstrates that the consensus in the Asia-Pacific region and even the entire world still outweighs the differences and divisions. When the international situation is more tense, the "justice" lurking in the minds of the world will come to the fore, promoting the establishment and strengthening of dams to maintain peace and stability, as well as fairness and justice.

We have seen from the three meetings that at a time of complex and severe global challenges, it is entirely possible to realize solidarity in human society, and the key is that major countries should set an example. The host of the APEC meeting, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, urged APEC leaders to focus on building a sustainable and inclusive world. French President Emmanuel Macron said bluntly in his speech that an increasing number of countries were being put in a position where they had to choose between an allegiance to Beijing or Washington, and "this is a huge mistake."

The Asia-Pacific region is where we live and thrive, and also the source of global economic growth. The more turbulent the storm is, the more care should be taken for the prosperity of the common development of the Asia-Pacific.

Although the three conferences have their own specific themes, "overcoming divergences," "realizing unity" and "seeking development" have become the consistent theme of this "Asian moment." Whoever practices true multilateralism and who truly closely links one's own destiny with regional development will have a wider path and make more friends.

This round of China's head-of-state diplomacy has gained a more comprehensive understanding and appreciation of China's diplomacy around the world. President Xi held meetings with leaders of more than 10 countries and international organizations, increasing trust and dispelling doubts, and this is leading the development of bilateral relations. The important speeches at the G20 Bali Summit and the APEC meeting had far-reaching influence.

It is obvious that China's proposition is highly consistent with the mainstream opinion of the international community. In the face of a turbulent and changing world, China has always maintained and practiced true multilateralism, and has always stood on the right side of history, on the side of peace, cooperation, fairness and justice, and on the side of human civilization and progress. This determines that China's circle of friends will become increasingly big.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202211/1279918.shtml

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-sets-example-as-major-country-in-this-round-of-head-of-state-diplomacy-global-times-editorial-301683274.html

SOURCE Global Times

