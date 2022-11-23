U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.90
    +9.32 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,108.12
    +10.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.36
    +57.95 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.57
    -6.87 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    -3.28 (-4.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.70
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    +0.32 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0375
    +0.0067 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7410
    -0.0170 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    +0.0152 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.7950
    -1.3820 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,448.49
    +317.13 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.41
    -1.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

China (Shenyang) South Korea Week Provides a Broad Platform for Cooperation between Chinese and South Korean Enterprises

·2 min read

SHENYANG, China, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 China (Shenyang) South Korea Week recently opened at the Shenyang New World Expo, attracting 197 South Korean companies, including CJ Group and LG Corporation, to participate in the exhibition, which promoted trade cooperation and built a broad platform for cooperation between Chinese and South Korean companies.

The exhibition area is more than 2,000 square meters with South Korean large enterprises exhibition area, automobile and life health industry thematic exhibition area, South Korean small and medium enterprises excellent products exhibition area, China-South Korea cooperation park exhibition area, cultural exchange experience area and other sections. The exhibits cover more than 600 kinds in 7 categories, including equipment manufacturing, high-end medical treatment, biopharming, scientific and technological innovation, life health, food deep processing, culture and entertainment, etc., according to the Information Office of Shenyang Municipality.

A separate B2B docking and negotiation area was set up at the event site, where many Chinese and South Korean enterprises negotiated with each other through a combining online and offline. "We are committed to building a high-end industrial park that combines cross-border e-commerce, live streaming e-commerce and supply chain management. The China (Shenyang) South Korea Week provides a good international cooperation platform for enterprises."

According to Shao Hang, Deputy Director of Investment Promotion General Office of Shenyang Bureau of Commerce, during the China (Shenyang) South Korea Week, 167 South Korean enterprises and 108 Chinese enterprises participated in B2B talks, and the number of online and offline talks reached 120 times to show the cooperation and development achievements between Shenyang and South Korea in high-end manufacturing, life health, medical cosmetology and urban exchanges.

South Korea Week photo: https://asianetnews.net/Download.asp?ID=434629

SOURCE The Information Office of Shenyang Municipality

Recommended Stories

  • Bears OL Lucas Patrick out for season following foot surgery

    Bears lineman Lucas Patrick will miss the rest of the season after he underwent surgery to repair his injured toe.

  • Ohio State or Michigan? College football Top 25 expert picks every Top 25 game in Week 13

    The headliner for Week 13 in college football is Ohio State hosting Michigan. Our expert picks for the Big 12 clash and the rest of the Top 25 games.

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceuticals when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs.

  • Amazon's Got a $104 Billion Secret

    Hidden in Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) financial statements is a $104 billion secret source of revenue. Amazon stock investors will not want to miss news about this lucrative source of revenue for the e-commerce giant.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • Autodesk Slips on Guidance, Is This a Chance to Buy or Run?

    Software company Autodesk sank sharply Wednesday morning after revealing weaker-than-expected guidance, thanks to foreign exchange and macroeconomic challenges. Let's check out the charts to see if this weakness will precipitate further declines. In this daily bar chart of ADSK, below, we can see a price gap to the downside for ADSK.

  • 3 Buy-Ranked Auto Equipment Stocks Surviving Industry Woes

    ALSN, CHPT and PRTS are standing tall in the Zacks Auto Equipment industry, which is battling high commodity and operating costs and supply-chain snarls.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

    Two of these three Buffett buys might be surprising. But they all appear to be smart long-term picks.

  • Oil slides 4% on Russian oil price cap talks, U.S. gasoline build

    Oil prices fell more than 4% on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where it is currently trading and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected. U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Prices were also hit by reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading.

  • Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Lost $435 Million in the Third Quarter

    Things aren’t exactly improving for bitcoin miners. The companies that operate the computer equipment upon which the bitcoin network operates have been roiled over the past year by the crash in crypto markets. On Tuesday, Core Scientific reported it lost $435 million in the third quarter, compared with $16.6 million a year ago. For the first nine months of the year, it lost $1.7 billion, compared with $13.2 million a year ago. Third quarter revenue rose to $162.6 million from $113.1 million a ye

  • US Chip Embargo Has Started Taking Toll On China, Data Suggests

    China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips fell 27% last month from a year earlier as the U.S. kicked off new, sweeping sanctions to try to derail the country’s chip ambitions, Bloomberg reports. Chinese firms imported $2.4 billion worth of machinery used in semiconductor manufacturing in October, the lowest amount in more than two years after Washington broadened restrictions on selling the gear to the leading economy and importer of semiconductors. October was significantly weaker by

  • Deere Reports Net Income of $2.246 Billion for Fourth Quarter, $7.131 Billion for Fiscal Year

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.246 billion for the fourth quarter ended October 30, 2022, or $7.44 per share, compared with net income of $1.283 billion, or $4.12 per share, for the quarter ended October 31, 2021. For fiscal-year 2022, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.131 billion, or $23.28 per share, compared with $5.963 billion, or $18.99 per share, in fiscal 2021.

  • VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    VMware's (VMW) third-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect slow growth due to the suspension of business operations in Russia and negative Foreign currency transactions.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • The electric vehicle battery bonanza is on — and Tennessee is a prime parking spot

    As automakers race to make electric vehicles and batteries, spurred by federal incentives in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Tennessee sits in a prime spot to compete for record-shattering investments.

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;

  • Lithium Giant Says Global Lithium Demand Will Increase by 40% This Year

    The lithium market has been on a serious bull run for the last year, and the world's second-largest lithium producer sees that momentum continuing into 2023.

  • India to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports this season - ISMA

    India is likely to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports in the 2022/23 season - a move which would leave total exports at 8-10 million tonnes and below last year's level, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said. India, the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil, exported more than 11 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021-22 (October-September) season. The government earlier this month approved a first tranche of exports for 2022/23 at 6 million tonnes in a move that helped cap recent upward pressure on benchmark ICE sugar prices.

  • Costco Outlines a Large Triangle Formation: What Investors Should Know

    Costco Wholesale Corp. has been a great trading vehicle in the past 12 months -- at least for nimble traders. In the daily bar chart of COST, below, you can imagine a large triangle formation playing out from April -- lower highs from April to August and ideally November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from May but a high in August.