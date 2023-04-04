China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City nurturing green buildings and development industry

TIANJIN, China, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City is the first national green development demonstration zone in China, with all of its buildings reaching green construction standards, marking the largest concentration of green buildings in the country.

The Eco-City has 126 projects with national green building identification, and 92% of them have high-star ratings. It has rolled out incentive policies for green buildings, and formed a whole-life management system, a standard system and an evaluation system. The area of green buildings in the zone has reached 23.97 million square meters, according to the Management Committee of the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City.

The Eco-City is keen on promoting prefabricated and passive buildings, and continues to tap the technologies of buildings with ultra-low or zero energy consumption, wooden structure buildings and modular buildings. It has attracted more than 3,000 green building and development enterprises and institutions, forming a complete industrial chain covering from real estate to intelligent manufacturing and energy-saving services.

Qizhi Binhai Intelligent Manufacturing Base started construction this year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. After its completion, the project will provide a broad development platform for the Eco-City's green building and development industry.

In December 2021, the first green building performance liability insurance in Tianjin was introduced in the Eco-City, initiating green finance guarantee services for the construction of green buildings in the region.

