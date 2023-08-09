China slides into deflation sparking fears for global economy - latest updates

Employees work on the production line at a Schneider Electric factory in Beijing - REUTERS/Florence Lo

China has slipped into deflation as the world’s second-largest economy struggles to revive demand after years of zero-Covid policies.

The consumer prices index fell 0.3pc in the year to July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

It was the first year-on-year decline since February 2021. Inflation was unchanged in June.

Deflation refers to falling prices of goods and services and is caused by a number of factors, including waning consumption.

China also revealed that factory gate prices extended their declines, with the producer prices index (PPI) falling for a 10th consecutive month, down 4.4pc from a year earlier after a 5.4pc drop the previous month. That compared with a forecast for a 4.1pc fall.

The figures come amid mounting fears China is entering an era of much slower economic growth akin to the period of Japan’s “lost decades” since the 1990s, which saw consumer prices and wages stagnate for a generation. On Tuesday, China revealed poor import and export data.

Asian shares mainly fell overnight as China’s data confirmed its economic recovery was losing steam.

Read the latest updates below.

07:29 AM BST

Tui back in profit as travellers bake in European heatwave

Holiday firm Tui said it has swung to a third-quarter profit for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic after seeing very high demand for holiday travel.

The heatwave across parts of Europe, which has lead to wildfires in the south of the continent, only “dampened temporarily” demand for trips to the Mediterranean, the group said.

Tui reported underlying group earnings before interest and tax of €169m (£145m) in the third quarter, up from a loss of €27m (£23m) this time last year.

Revenues surged by nearly a fifth over the period and summer bookings have been 6pc higher compared to last year, partly due to higher prices, the firm reported.

Tui has returned to profit for the first time since the pandemic - Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

07:25 AM BST

WeWork admits 'substantial doubt' over future

WeWork is warning there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business over the next year because of its financial losses and its need for cash, among other factors.

Story continues

The New York-based office-sharing company said that its ability to stay in operation is contingent upon improving its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months as it revealed a $349m )£273.4m) loss in the second quarter.

Its stock has plummeted nearly a quarter in after hours trading. Its shares are down 85pc this year, trading at 21 cents.

WeWork went public in October 2021 after a spectacular collapse during its first attempt to do so two years earlier — which led to the ousting of its chief executive and founder Adam Neumann.

The company was valued at $47bn at one point, before investors started to drop off over Mr Neumann’s erratic behaviour and exorbitant spending.

The company leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to its members, which include small businesses, start-ups and freelancers who want to avoid paying for permanent office space.

However, the company said it is facing high member turnover rates and plans to negotiate more favourable lease terms, control spending and seek additional capital by issuing debt, stock or selling assets.

WeWork has never turned a profit - PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

07:16 AM BST

FTSE poised to move higher as Italy limits bank windfall tax

China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses on Wednesday as data showed consumer prices fell into deflation in July, further undermining investor confidence.

However, European shares are expected to rise across the board when markets open.

FTSE futures are 0.5pc higher after Italy said its new tax on banks would not amount to more than 0.1pc of total assets.

The EUROSTOXX 50 is poised to rise 0.8pc while the Dax in Frankfurt is on target to gain 0.6pc.

However, Italy’s FTSE MIB remains on track to decline 2pc amid the selloff triggered by the banking windfall tax.

07:06 AM BST

China's falling prices - why the concern?

While cheaper goods may seem beneficial for purchasing power, economists are worried about China’s falling prices as it threaens the broader economy.

Deflation tends to mean consumers will postpone purchases in the hopes of further reductions.

A lack of demand then forces companies to reduce production, freeze hiring or lay off workers, and agree to new discounts to sell off their stocks - dampening profitability even as costs remain the same.

China experienced a short period of deflation at the end of 2020 and early 2021, due largely to a collapse in the price of pork, the most widely consumed meat in the country.

Prior to that, the last deflationary period was in 2009.

Many analysts fear a longer stretch of deflation this time around, as China’s main growth engines stall and youth unemployment is at a record high of more than 20pc.

Ongoing turmoil in real estate, a sector that has long accounted for a quarter of China’s economy, is the “main source” for this “deflationary shock”, said economist Andrew Batson of Gavekal Dragonomics.

Deflation is also being driven by flagging exports - historically a key source of growth for China, he added.

07:00 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. China slipped into deflation in July in a negative sign for the global growth outlook.

The reading comes a day after news that the country suffered its biggest fall in exports since the early days of the pandemic, while imports tanked again as domestic and global demand fall away.

5 things to start your day

1) Bank of England’s rate rises risk tipping Britain into recession, economists warn | ‘British disease’ of high interest rates and inflation back as economy faces downturn

2) Scotland jobs market slides amid decline in oil industry | Employment rate falls below national average posing a policy headache for the Scottish government

3) City watchdog investigates ‘debanking’ of customers in wake of Farage scandal | Britain’s largest banks will be forced to reveal how many customers have been blacklisted

4) How the end of ‘Made in China’ is crippling the world’s second largest economy | Once known as the workshop of the world, China’s slump will have widespread effects

5) Government backs plans for Cornish lithium mine to supply battery factories | Investment comes amid a push to shore up British access to domestic rare earth metal supplies

What happened overnight

Asian shares mostly fell amid concerns about Chinese economic growth.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.5pc to 32,232.60 in afternoon trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.3pc to 19,134.00, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4pc to 3,247.91.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3pc to 7,329.10. South Korea’s Kospi added 1.3pc to 2,606.84.

Asian markets had already been tracking Wall Street stocks lower amid worries about the banking system and the global economy after Moody’s downgraded 10 smaller US banks.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4pc to 4,499.38, although reversed some of its earlier losses. It marked the fifth loss in six days after the broad-based index ended July on a 16-month high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.4pc to 35,314.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8pc to 13,884.32.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 4.02pc from 4.10pc late Monday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.