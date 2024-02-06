China Small-Cap Stocks Slump in Eighth Day of Declines
(Bloomberg) -- China’s small-cap stocks extended their recent slump even after the nation tightening trading restrictions on domestic institutional investors as well as some offshore units in a bid to stem a deepening equity rout.
Most Read from Bloomberg
King Charles Treated for Cancer in New Health Scare for Monarchy
China Tightens Some Trading Restrictions for Domestic and Offshore Investors
Eastern Europe’s Richest Woman Pivots $43 Billion Empire West
Bonds Fall After ‘One-Two Punch’ of ISM, Fedspeak: Markets Wrap
The CSI 1000 Index dropped as much as 2.3% in early trading, adding to its 19% loss over the last seven sessions. The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up 1% as of 9:46 a.m. in Shanghai.
China’s smallest stocks have sharply underperformed their larger peers in the new year, flashing a warning about the potential downside for the world’s second-largest equity market if Beijing fails to follow through on a highly anticipated rescue campaign. Market watchers say that investors are throwing in the towel on small-cap shares out of belief that policy support will be focused on rescuing blue-chip stocks.
Some quantitative hedge funds were banned from placing sell orders completely starting Monday, while others were barred from cutting stock positions in their leveraged market-neutral funds, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter. These bets, known as a Direct Market Access strategy, are believed to have amplified the recent selloff in small-cap stocks, the people added.
Authorities are trying to stabilize markets after the CSI 300 sank to a five-year low in chaotic trading on Friday. The so-called National Team has bought roughly 70 billion yuan ($9.7 billion) of onshore Chinese shares in the past month, according to estimates by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which didn’t give details on how they arrived at the estimate.
READ: China’s Small-Cap Crash Shows What Happens Without Market Rescue
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Brutal Crime Crackdown Is Emboldening Leaders Across Latin America
Mano dura de El Salvador contra el crimen seduce a América Latina
Chinese Students Abroad Struggle With Tuition as Economy Falters
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.