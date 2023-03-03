U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.25
    +12.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,085.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,105.25
    +43.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.30
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.00
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.80
    +12.30 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.30 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.47
    -1.11 (-5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2090
    -0.5110 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,350.59
    -1,036.94 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.65
    -27.52 (-5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,962.85
    +18.81 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

China Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook Report 2023: GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) will Increase from $429,751.8 Million in 2023 to Reach $743,312.8 million by 2028

·3 min read

DUBLIN , March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

Social commerce industry in China is expected to grow by 13.5% on annual basis to reach US$429,751.8 million in 2023.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$429751.8 million in 2023 to reach US$743312.8 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

China Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear

  • Beauty and Personal Care

  • Food & Grocery

  • Appliances and Electronics

  • Home Improvement

  • Travel

  • Hospitality

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • C2C

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic

  • Cross Border

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities

  • Tier-2 Cities

  • Tier-3 Cities

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Other Digital Payment

  • Cash

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce

  • Social Network-Led Commerce

  • Social Reselling

  • Group Buying

  • Product Review Platforms

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

  • By Age

  • By Income Level

  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjwozw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-social-commerce-market-intelligence-databook-report-2023-gmv-gross-merchandise-value-will-increase-from-429-751-8-million-in-2023-to-reach-743-312-8-million-by-2028--301761469.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Russia Oil Resilience May Fade on Lack of Technology, Yakov Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The current resilience of Russia’s oil production to international sanctions will be tested in the longer term by the lack of high-tech services, according to consultant Yakov and Partners.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jo

  • Delta Airlines Planning Huge Investment to Make Travel Better

    Meanwhile, United, American and Southwest are debating whether to follow Delta's lead in facing up to an unpleasant reality for industry.

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Biden’s first veto could impact your 401(k) and how companies react to climate change

    Republicans keep up 'anti-woke' fight to limit how retirement-investing plans consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when picking stocks.

  • 150,000 Laid-Off Tech Workers Fuel Massive Wave Of New Startups – And They're Actually Making More

    This year did not start off great for many tech workers. After tens of thousands of layoffs in 2022, tech companies continued to shed workers in round after round of layoffs. Technology companies from Microsoft Corp. to Meta Platforms Inc. announced thousands of layoffs at the beginning of the year. A report from placement services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. stated the technology industry led other sectors for the number of jobs cut in 2022. It found more than 97,000 tech workers rec

  • As America obsesses over ChatGPT, it’s losing the race with China on tech in 37 out of 44 key areas, study funded by the State Department says

    “Western democracies are losing the global technological competition,” an Australian think tank found, with China’s lead “sometimes stunning.”

  • Nestlé Is Said to Kick Off Sale of Peanut Allergy Pill Palforzia

    (Bloomberg) -- Nestlé SA has kicked off the sale of its peanut allergy medicine, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to reverse what’s proven to be a costly bet for the consumer company.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right About T

  • Here's How I'm Playing the Copper Rally

    China consumes more copper than any country on earth, and demand for the red metal rises as its economy improves.

  • Citigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is cutting hundreds of jobs across the company, with the Wall Street giant’s investment banking division among those affected.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage

  • iPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. partner Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about $700 million on a new plant in India to ramp up local production, people familiar with the matter said, underscoring an accelerating shift of manufacturing away from China as Washington-Beijing tensions grow. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed

  • How Gas From Texas Becomes Cooking Fuel in France

    Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe is importing U.S. natural gas like never before to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories.

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    Retiring at age 65 with $6 million is entirely possible, even for people with quite comfortable lifestyles. Conservative investment and withdrawal plans allow for ample retirement income for most people retiring in those circumstances. At age 65, retirees become eligible … Continue reading → The post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Companies’ New Crisis: Banks May Not Take Their Money

    FEATURE Silvergate Capital is in crisis mode after the crypto bank warned about its ability to “continue as a going concern.” The disclosure, made in a securities filing late Wednesday, sent its stock crashing 55% on Thursday to around $6 a share.

  • Was Silvergate on Borrowed Time as Regulators Backed Banks Away From Crypto?

    Silvergate Bank is being hollowed out as its customers retreat following the disclosure that it has to reassess its financials and may not be a "going concern" within a year. The prominent California-based crypto bank's future gets increasingly murky.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Salesforce Under Fire for Paying Celebrity $10 Million Despite Layoffs

    Times are supposedly tough over at Salesforce as the company executes a plan to layoff 8,000 employees, but a new report details an expense its signed off on that seems like a luxury. The business software company is paying Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey more $10 million a year to be a creative adviser and TV pitchman, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. McConaughey, who is being paid through a combination of cash and equity, was brought to the company by friend and CEO Marc Benioff, according to the report.

  • Volkswagen’s Xinjiang Plant Is No Longer Making Cars Amid Human-Rights Concerns

    A visit to the factory by the German car maker’s China head reignites criticism over its presence in a region where authorities face allegations of using forced labor.