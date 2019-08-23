China to Soon Unveil Tariffs on U.S., Says Global Times’ Hu

China will soon announce tariffs to retaliate against the U.S. in an effort to hurt the American economy, according to a tweet from Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin.

China promised earlier this week that any new tariffs from the U.S. would lead to escalation and retaliation. The U.S. has said it will increase tariffs on some Chinese goods starting Sept. 1, although President Donald Trump has already delayed some of that increase amid economic turbulence.

After Trump gave the go-ahead earlier this month for 10% tariffs on the nearly $300 billion in Chinese imports that haven’t been hit by higher duties, China halted purchases of agricultural goods and allowed the yuan to weaken.

Negotiators have spoken by phone since then and are planning another call in coming days. People familiar with their intentions said earlier that the Chinese delegation is sticking to their plan to travel to the U.S. in September for face-to-face meetings, which may offer a chance for further reprieve.

The U.S. side is still hoping for that visit to happen, with Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow telling Fox Business Network that “hopefully we are still planning on having the Chinese team come here to Washington D.C. to continue the negotiations.”

“I don’t want to predict, but we will see,” Kudlow said on Thursday in Washington.

Hu is editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily. He regularly tweets on China’s international affairs, often citing authoritative sources without identifying them. While the Global Times doesn’t necessarily reflect the view of Chinese leaders, Hu has said the paper voices opinions that official sources can’t.

Hu told Bloomberg earlier this year that tweets that are “based on what I know” are “definitely true.”

