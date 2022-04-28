U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,194.97
    +11.01 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,290.37
    -11.56 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,504.93
    +16.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.66
    -9.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.50
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.43 (-1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0494
    -0.0064 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0410 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2419
    -0.0123 (-0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1940
    +2.7500 (+2.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,994.68
    +388.16 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.67
    -8.17 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.79
    +75.18 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CHKIF
  • ZNH

GUANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: ZNH; HKSE: 1055; SSE: 600029), announced that the Company has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "2021 Form 20-F"), which includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed via the following link: [https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1041668/000119312522125445/d217310d20f.htm]

The Company has made available through its website (www.csair.com) its 2021 Form 20-F, which can also be accessed electronically at www.sec.gov. Upon request by any shareholder or ADR holder, the Company will also deliver, free of charge and within a reasonable period of time after such request, a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

To request a hard copy of the audited financial statements, please send your request by mail to the following address:

The Board Office of the Company
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
68 Qi Xin Road
Guangzhou 510403, People's Republic of China

For further information, please visit the Company website: http://www.csair.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-southern-airlines-company-limited-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301535530.html

SOURCE China Southern Airlines Corporation Limited

Recommended Stories