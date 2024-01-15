China’s State Grid to Keep Spending High to Match Renewables

(Bloomberg) -- State Grid Corp. of China will maintain its annual investment budget at over 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) in 2024, after spending hit a record last year in a bid to keep up with the nation’s world-leading expansion of clean energy.

The world’s biggest utility, which supplies electricity to about 80% of China, will keep spending elevated, according to a report on Friday by state broadcaster CCTV. Still, the target is likely to be lower than last year’s 520 billion yuan, which capped three consecutive years of increased budgets.

The annual figure is in line with the company’s five-year plan to allocate 2.4 trillion yuan to investment through 2025. State Grid didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Beijing’s buildout of its power network has accelerated since 2021 as the nation connects giant renewable energy bases in remote regions to eastern megacities. The expansion will help avoid curtailments in areas where new wind and solar generation is outpacing capacity on local grids. The program has also driven up demand for materials linked to power transmission and the energy transition, including copper.

But China’s grid expansions are still falling behind the boom in renewables. Investment in solar generation jumped 61% in the first eleven months of 2023, according to data from the National Energy Administration. China’s grid spending, meanwhile, climbed 6% over the same period, the data show.

State Grid’s president, Xin Baoan, laid out the tasks for the year at the company’s annual assembly last week, including the prevention of power outages, working to liberalize the electricity market and supporting the green transition.

State Grid has started construction on a 14.5 billion yuan ultra-high voltage transmission line in drought-affected Sichuan province, the epicenter of massive power cuts two years ago that triggered a nationwide campaign to put energy security at the top of the political agenda. It’s also building a 20 billion yuan UHV line stretching from the desert renewables hub of Gansu province to the eastern industrial powerhouse of Shandong, which is scheduled to begin operating in the middle of next year.

China may approve another six UHV lines this year, China Investment Capital Corp. said in a research note on Friday.

