China State-Linked Stock Rally Sputters Further on Profit Taking

(Bloomberg) -- A scorching stock rally in China’s state-linked companies lost further momentum Wednesday, as investors cashed in on the robust gains recorded by financial behemoths and infrastructure builders.

An onshore index of central government-owned firms fell as much as 1.8%, extending Tuesday’s 0.9% decline. A gauge of Hong Kong-listed state companies slid 1%. Bank of China Ltd. and China CITIC Bank Corp. both lost more than 6% in Shanghai, with China Galaxy Securities Co. down by the 10% trading limit.

The rally started fizzling Tuesday after China’s disappointing trade data and fresh signs of geopolitical tensions rekindled concerns about a patchy economic recovery. While Beijing’s latest pledge to expand funding access for state firms was behind the recent gains, there’s skepticism that the market went up too fast without the support of solid business fundamentals.

China’s anti-espionage crackdown is sending chills through the market, pushing the benchmark CSI 300 down as much as 1.1%. Capvision Pro Corp. became the first public target with a raid by security officials aired on state television. Italy’s intension to pull out of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, and China’s souring diplomatic relations with Canada are all putting investors on edge.

With little relief on the horizon for the broader market, some investors are holding on to their bets that the SOE pullback will be short-lived and the sector will regain its momentum.

“Though there is some profit taking today as the trade gained traction and caught many people’s attention, there is still plenty of investment value in SOEs at these levels,” said Li Shiyu, managing director at Guangdong Xiaoyu Investment Management Co.

“I think we are still right in the middle of the rally. However, I would advise waiting for a further dip before adding SOEs,” Li added.

