China state planner expands 2022 list of sectors for foreign investment

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Friday issued the 2022 list of sectors for foreign investment, with the number of industries expanding to 519 from 480 in the last publication of eligible sectors in 2020.

China has vowed to promote expansion of foreign investment focusing on the manufacturing industry, after President Xi Jinping called on China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the recently concluded Communist Party Congress.

The 2020 list will be replaced by the newly announced version from January 1, 2023. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

