Yuan Weakens Despite China’s Move to Slow Pace of Its Declines

(Bloomberg) -- The onshore yuan reopened from a holiday on the back foot, despite a move by China to slow its slide with a stronger-than-expected reference rate for the managed currency.

The currency slid 0.5% to a seven-month low of 7.21 per dollar in Shanghai, as pessimism over the economic recovery and China’s policy divergence from peers continued to weigh on sentiment. The offshore yuan was little changed. The People’s Bank of China had sought to curb onshore currency weakness by setting its so-called fixing at the largest premium to estimates this year on Monday.

The move suggests the PBOC is growing increasingly uncomfortable with weakness in the yuan, which was the second worst performer in Asia in the past month. The offshore yuan slid to the lowest since November on Friday, amid disappointment from investors about China’s modest stimulus measures.

“It is possible for the yuan to weaken further in the near term as central banks of developed markets are more hawkish than expected and China growth recovery slower than expected, especially with the absence of stronger stimulus,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered. “The yuan could fall to about 7.3 per dollar, but by the end of third or fourth quarter, we see room for it to stabilize and regain some ground.”

China’s travel spending during the holiday also fell short of pre-Covid levels, underscoring a slowdown in consumption. The fixing limits the onshore yuan’s moves by 2% on either side.

