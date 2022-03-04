China still has 10% of global Bitcoin transactions, PBOC says

China’s share in global Bitcoin transactions has now dropped to 10% from more than 90%, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, said on Thursday.

Fast facts

Last September, China enforced a blanket ban on crypto transactions and mining.

The PBOC said the authorities have “effectively curbed the speculation of virtual currency transactions.”

Crypto traders and miners still operate in the mainland on a lesser scale.

Last month, China’s Supreme Court set terms for jail time for investors that could last more than a decade by specifying crypto trading as a means of illegal fundraising in its judicial interpretation of criminal law.

