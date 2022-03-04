U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,317.25
    -42.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,448.00
    -290.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,888.25
    -142.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.10
    -25.50 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.93
    +2.26 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.00
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3344
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4160
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,259.98
    -2,099.64 (-4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.74
    -52.94 (-5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,919.11
    -658.16 (-2.48%)
     

China still has 10% of global Bitcoin transactions, PBOC says

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

China’s share in global Bitcoin transactions has now dropped to 10% from more than 90%, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, said on Thursday.

See related article: Crypto traders in China may serve over 10 years in prison

Fast facts

  • Last September, China enforced a blanket ban on crypto transactions and mining.

  • The PBOC said the authorities have “effectively curbed the speculation of virtual currency transactions.”

  • Crypto traders and miners still operate in the mainland on a lesser scale.

  • Last month, China’s Supreme Court set terms for jail time for investors that could last more than a decade by specifying crypto trading as a means of illegal fundraising in its judicial interpretation of criminal law.

See related article: Law can’t cover crypto losses, China court reiterates

