China stimulus: Hong Kong stock outlook unclear amid fears rate cuts are too little, too late while double-dip risk grows

A sluggish recovery in China's economy is stoking concerns among strategists that the hyped-up policy stimulus will arrive too late and will be too little to shore up stock prices in Hong Kong, leaving the Federal Reserve to do the heavy lifting this week.

Here's what economists and strategists say about the economy and the local stock market outlook.

Kaiyuan Capital

"Reported optimism regarding Hong Kong equities seems unwarranted," said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer.

Stocks cannot look to the US for relief, as US inflation remains stubbornly elevated, he said. "Even a Fed pause may only bring a small psychological boost."

China's recovery seems to have stalled, and authorities are so far unwilling to mount an effective response, preferring a wait-and-see approach, Silvers said. These US and China factors should lead to a downbeat result for Hong Kong without even addressing worsening geopolitical risks, and "a rebound may be unlikely at least into 2024".

Nomura

The cut in reverse repo rate means the central bank "will almost surely" deliver a 10 basis-point cut in the one-year medium-term facility rate on June 15 and the loan prime rate on June 20, economists including Ting Lu said on Tuesday.

Still, they added, the impact of a moderate cut to benchmark lending rates will be quite small for two reasons: banks and capital markets have already adjusted rates for new lending, and for existing loans, any cut will only take effect on the first day of the following year.

"The risk of an economic double-dip is on the rise, in our view, and we believe Beijing still has to do more over the rest of this year," they said.

Nomura's equity strategists earlier this month downgraded their end-2023 fair value target for MSCI China to 67 from 75.3, after trimming its target multiple to 10.5 times from 11.5 times.

"The path to this target may be bumpy," they said, adding that near-term catalysts were lacking.

China International Capital Corp

The market will soon bottom out, and investors stand to gain if they load up on Hong Kong stocks, analysts including Kevin Liu wrote on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index and MSCI China Index could rise by as much as 15 per cent in the second half of this year, they added. Earnings recovery will drive the rally, while the rest will depend on an improvement in valuations.

"From every aspect, Hong Kong stocks are sitting at the bottom area," they said. "The market will see some mean reversion, to some extent." Policy intervention "may not be able to lift the whole market, but it is enough to secure a support level at the bottom".

Societe Generale

"The problems China is facing are very difficult to be resolved by incremental easing like policy rate cuts or marginal fiscal support," said Wei Yao, chief economist for Asia-Pacific. "Policymakers need to speed up the debt restructuring for the housing sector and for the local governments, and offer direct income or consumption support to them."

China's household competency in the housing sector has been permanently damaged, to the extent that it's difficult to see any recovery in smaller cities, while the larger cities are just hanging on, Yao added.

Hong Kong equities have historically done well when the Fed tightening cycle paused, said Frank Benzimra, Societe Generale's head of Asia equity strategy.

"We will need to see a pause in the cycle this week and next month to reduce the pressure on the property sector," he said. "Then, you will see some possibilities of the Hang Seng [delivering] some more decent returns."

