China’s Stock Benchmark Declines to 2023 Low as Foreigners Flee

(Bloomberg) -- A benchmark of onshore Chinese equities fell to its lowest level this year as global funds continued to sell stocks despite nascent signs that the economy is stabilizing.

The CSI 300 Index fell as much as 0.4% early on Monday to head for a fifth day of declines. The gauge is down 4.6% so far this year versus a 4.7% gain in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

The grim milestone comes as foreign funds have sold onshore equities for six straight weeks even as recent economic data has been encouraging and Beijing has taken a series of market measures to revive investor confidence. The growing exodus of overseas investors from Chinese assets is diminishing the market’s clout in global portfolios and accelerating its decoupling from the rest of the world.

China’s economic slump due to years of Covid restrictions, a crisis in its property market and persistent tensions with the West have weighed on its stock market. The concerns have helped make the “avoid China” theme one of the biggest convictions among investors in Bank of America’s latest survey.

