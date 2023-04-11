China’s Stock Markets Show Elevated Turnover as Optimism Returns
(Bloomberg) -- Combined total trading value at the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges passed the 1 trillion yuan ($145.2 billion) mark for the fifth consecutive day Monday, the longest streak since August, in a sign of returning optimism to China’s recovery.
The Shanghai Composite Index and the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index have both risen 1.3% over the last five trading sessions, versus a decline in the broader Asian equities benchmark. There has also been an impressive first batch of share debuts on the main boards under China’s latest changes to IPO rules, designed at easing regulatory involvement in listings.
