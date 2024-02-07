China Stock Rally Extends as Policy Support Optimism Grows

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rose further Wednesday, extending a rally as hopes grew that authorities will take more forceful measures to sustain a nascent market recovery.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 1.1%. The onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 0.2%, following a gain of 3.5% Tuesday.

The world’s second-biggest stock market staged an impressive rally Tuesday after policymakers ramped up rescue efforts, such as widening trading curbs on certain investors and a pledge by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund to boost its support. News that regulators plan to brief President Xi Jinping on markets also fueled optimism about more concerted efforts.

