China Stock Rout Deepens as Data Stoke Recovery Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- A rout in Chinese stocks deepened Wednesday as a slew of disappointing economic data reinforced bearish sentiment toward the market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 4.5%, headed for its worst day since October 2022. The CSI 300 benchmark for mainland shares slid 2.2% as foreigners sold more than 13 billion yuan ($1.8 billion)worth of stocks on a net basis, the most in more than a year.

The latest selloff comes as data released Wednesday showed China is still contending with challenges from deflation pressures and the property crisis. A slump in home prices worsened while retail sales fell short of estimates in December, offering more reasons for investors to shun Chinese stocks.

“In addition to worries about China’s economy, the accelerated decline in the Hong Kong stock market may also be a result of shrinking turnover and insufficient liquidity,” said Alvin Ngan, analyst at Zhongtai Financial International.

READ: China’s Economic Growth Disappoints, Fueling Stimulus Calls

With key benchmarks in Hong Kong close to wiping out all gains seen since the late 2022 reopening frenzy, bewildered traders are left wondering where the bottom of this rout is. While some point to depressed valuations as reasons for at least a short-term rebound, sentiment is so weak that stimulus efforts aren’t enough to move the needle.

The Hang Seng China gauge is the worst-performing major benchmark globally this year with losses in excess of 10%. That’s after four straight years of declines.

Stocks have continued to fall even after Bloomberg reported late Tuesday that China is considering 1 trillion yuan of new debt issuance under a so-called special sovereign bond plan as authorities seek more money to finance efforts to shore up the economy.

Story continues

Leading Wednesday’s market losses were real estate developers. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Chinese developers fell as much as 5.8%.

New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, dropped 0.45% last month from November, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed . The decrease was the steepest since February 2015.

Further compounding the outlook is the uncertainty over the US presidential election, which could flare up US-China tensions. Donald Trump signaled he would again make his stance on China a key part of his campaign strategy.

“Trump’s claim on China markets highlights the geopolitical risks and volatility in an US election year, where China could be a main talking point for both parties,” Marvin Chen, a strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence said.

--With assistance from Zhu Lin, Jing Jin and Abhishek Vishnoi.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.