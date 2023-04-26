China Stock Selloff Eases After $446 Billion in Value Wiped Out

(Bloomberg) -- A rout in Chinese stocks showed signs of easing after geopolitical tensions helped wipe out about $446 billion in value for mainland shares this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark CSI 300 Index traded little changed on Wednesday after falling as much as 0.7%. The MSCI gauge of Chinese shares rose 0.7% after a six-day loss though it’s still headed for its worst April since 2004, and the offshore yuan rebounded from an almost seven-week low versus the dollar.

Traders are seeking positive catalysts, with all eyes now on China’s Politburo, the nation’s top decision-making body, which is expected to meet this week to discuss economic priorities. Economists expect Beijing to turn its policy focus to boosting business confidence and increasing jobs without adding extra stimulus. A strong rebound in tourism during the Golden Week holiday could also help lift sentiment.

April’s rout has tested bulls’ optimism that Chinese stocks will soon resume their second leg of the reopening rally. US-listed Chinese stocks have lost over $100 billion in market value this month.

What’s worrying investors is the government’s focus on geopolitical issues and agendas that can be at the expense of economic growth, according to Huatai Securities (USA). There’s a lack of “animal spirits” and policy positives, which makes a rebound challenging, the brokerage said in a note.

Sentiment has taken a turn for the worse in recent days following a report that the US is preparing more steps to curb Beijing’s tech ambitions. That came on the top of signs of an uneven recovery, with many investors questioning the attractiveness of Chinese assets when the nation’s economic ties with the US are quickly deteriorating.

Story continues

READ: US Companies in China Grow More Pessimistic About Bilateral Ties

Some others are more optimistic.

A good reading from the travel booking data suggest the recovery of consumption has more legs to go at least for the second quarter, according to Chris Liu, senior portfolio manager at Invesco.

The market is showing signs of stabilizing in the short term as it had been oversold, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst at China Fortune Securities Co., referring to Wednesday’s price action. “From a longer perspective, the economy is expected to see an even stronger rebound in the second quarter,” helping to make yuan-denominated assets more attractive, he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.