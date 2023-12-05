China Stock Slump Deepens as Traders Fret Over Economy’s Health

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong declined for a third straight day as investors remained concerned about the the health of world’s second-largest economy heading into next year.

The MSCI China Index slid more than 2%, on course for its lowest close since November 2022. The gauge held on to losses after Moody’s Investors Service cut its outlook for Chinese sovereign bonds to negative. On the mainland, the benchmark CSI 300 Index finished 1.9% lower, continuing to trade at its lowest since 2019.

December’s losses are a continuation of the price action seen in the previous month, when Chinese stocks emerged as an outlier amid the broad rally in global markets. Equity traders on Tuesday looked past data that showed a private gauge of China’s services activity continued to expand in November, after official figures last week showed both manufacturing and services activities shrank during the month.

“The accumulation of news over last few weeks would be raising questions on China’s economy into 2024,” said Xin-Yao Ng, an investment director for Asian equities at abrdn. “Macro data has been soft. The big concern over the property slump remains as sales volume are still very weak.”

Overseas investors sold 7.5 billion yuan ($1 billion) of mainland shares on a net basis via trading links with Hong Kong on Tuesday, the most since Oct. 19 according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slumped as much as 2.3%, dragged down by a sharp selloff in some stocks such as Lenovo Group Ltd. and NetEase Inc. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of property developers was down more than 3%.

