China Stock Slump Resumes, Adding Pressure on Beijing to Do More

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks slid on Tuesday, with a benchmark heading for a third straight day of declines, underscoring the need for policymakers to take more steps to revive investor confidence.

The MSCI China Index slumped more than 2% in the morning session. Losses have resumed after hopes of a stimulus package as well as a move by the central bank to cut the reserve requirement ratio — the amount of cash lenders must keep in reserve — helped stoke a three-day rally in shares last week.

China’s benchmark government bond yield fell to its lowest in nearly 22 years on mounting expectations for further monetary easing amid a fragile economic recovery and stock-market selloff.

“It’s the consensus” that policymakers need to do more to help the market, said Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, declined as much as 2.7% on Tuesday to be the worst performer in Asia. The onshore CSI 300 Index also lost more than 1%.

Equities are returning to their old ways as the liquidation of debt-ridden property behemoth China Evergrande Group this week has intensified concerns about the embattled real estate sector, which has been a bugbear for investors and a major drag on the world’s second-largest economy.

