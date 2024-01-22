China stockpiles $40bn of microchip kit in race to beat Biden’s sanctions

Western countries fear their microchips could fuel China's military development - Li Tao/Xinhua via AP

China has spent record sums stockpiling microchip equipment as Beijing races to supercharge its industry to beat US sanctions.

Official data shows China imported $10.6bn (£8.3bn) worth of semiconductor equipment in the final three months of last year, analysts from Barclays said, taking the yearly total to nearly $40bn.

It comes as the US and other countries have blocked the sale of the most powerful microchips to China, fearing they will be used in sensitive areas such as the military, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

The Chinese state is investing heavily in developing its domestic industry in an attempt to overcome Joe Biden’s sanctions. It celebrated a breakthrough last year when Huawei developed a high-end phone made largely with Chinese components.

Barclays said China was rushing to buy equipment ahead of a fresh wave of sanctions in early 2024.

“We attribute this to Chinese players trying to buy as much advanced equipment as they can before updated export controls come in,” the analysts said.

The purchases are believed to include high-end equipment from Dutch tech giant ASML, which makes advanced lithography machines needed to make the most intricate microchips.

Imports of these machines into China more than quadrupled at the end of 2023, reaching a record $2.7bn.

Britain’s total exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China totalled around $314.6m last year, despite the Government blocking dozens of export licences.

The UK is a relatively small player in exporting semiconductor manufacturing equipment but still sells abroad through companies such as SPTS and Oxford Instruments, which make machines for processing semiconductor wafers.

Data from the Department for Trade shows that 27 licence applications for exporting semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China were refused in the first six months of last year. Just six were issued and one licence was revoked.

The figures were in stark contrast to the prior year, when it had issued 11 licences and refused just two.

Story continues

The $315m of equipment exported to China last year was down from the $353m in 2022, but more than double what was sold to the country in 2019, according to figures from China’s General Administration of Customs.

The US has blocked sales of advanced chips, such as those made by Nvidia for artificial intelligence applications, to China.

This has led the country to invest billions into its domestic industry, although it is still seen as years behind the most-advanced chipmaking facilities, which are primarily in Taiwan.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.