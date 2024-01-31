China Stocks Erase Gains Spurred by Rescue Package Optimism

(Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese stocks extended on Wednesday, with a key index wiping out all the gains spurred by hopes of stronger support measures by the authorities.

The CSI 300 benchmark for mainland shares declined as much as 1.1% following data that showed another monthly contraction in manufacturing activity. The latest move erases the advance recorded since the close of Jan. 22, when a report of a $279 billion rescue package and authorities’ pledge of more forceful measures triggered a rebound in Chinese equities.

A renewed gloom has descended on Chinese equities as a lack of details on the reported stabilization fund and China Evergrande Group’s liquidation revived concerns about the outlook. China’s factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month in January, adding to signs of continued weakness within the world’s second-largest economy.

Some $6 trillion has been wiped out from the market value of Chinese and Hong Kong stocks since a peak reached in 2021 and investors are demanding that authorities deploy bolder measures to arrest the downturn.

A gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong dropped more than 1%, bringing it closer to erasing all the gains logged since the rescue package report.

